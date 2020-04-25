  1. Gaming

Elijah Wood visits stranger’s island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

By

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are opening up their islands to visitors, and actor Elijah Wood took advantage of that to make a profit in selling turnips.

The stalk market of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the quickest ways to get rich in the game. Players buy turnips from an adorable little boar named Daisy Mae every Sunday morning, and then aim to sell them at a higher price to make a profit. The price that Nooklings are willing to pay varies across the islands though, so players visit islands with high buying prices for turnips to make the most profit possible.

Jessa, a player who goes by the name directedbyrian on Twitter, announced a buying price of 599 bells for turnips on her island, attracting visitors that included Wood.

Wood is apparently playing the stalk market to get rich in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, he is also a rather good role model for other players, as seen in the tweets that documented his visit.

In addition to complimenting the island that he visited and agreeing to take pictures with other players, Wood also asked for permission first before picking fruits from the trees. In comparison, some players visiting islands rudely shake all the trees to gather fruit.

“It was so much fun,” Jessa said when asked by The Verge regarding Wood’s visit to her island. “He was so nice and wholesome.”

Before leaving, Wood also had a parting message — a shout out to Rian Johnson, the director behind films such as Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Looper.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As players practice social distancing and stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the game serves as an escape, allowing them to visit other islands and virtually hang out with their friends.

The recently released April update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is headlined by Nature Day, and also includes several new shopkeepers that include Leif, a sloth selling flowers and bushes, and Redd, a fox selling legitimate and forged art, as well as rare furniture.

