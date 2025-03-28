There was nothing quite like The Sims when the series first appeared and quickly became one of the best PC games of all time. This series has evolved into one of the most robust life simulator games ever made, with the latest iteration still being played over 10 years since it initially came out, partly thanks to it going free-to-play. For a long time, The Sims owned its genre completely, with no other game able to offer anything close to the depth and addictiveness it offered. However, we now have plenty of games that will hook you just as hard as The Sims did when it was new. These are the best games like The Sims you can play right now.

As the Sims-like genre becomes more popular, keep an eye on the list of upcoming video games for more releasing in the coming months and years.

Inzoi Play Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Krafton Publisher Krafton Release March 28, 2025 Even though Inzoi is still in early access , it has already shown the potential to be a real threat to The Sims’ crown. The first thing that separates Inzoi from any Sims-like is the graphics. This game is easily the most graphically advanced life simulator on the market, which goes a long way into selling the entire experience. There are already tons of tools and options to fully customize your Zoi (what this game calls their characters) with various hairstyles, clothing, accessories, and more to the point where you could spend hours simply crafting your ideal character. Outside of that, you are free to explore an entire city, talk and build relationships, develop skills, and generally live a second life. With the game only looking to expand its features in the future, Inzoi could be that true next-generation Sims experience you’ve been looking for. 개발PD등판! inZOI 이제 다 알아보자! LEAK_부산 지스타에서 만날 수 있는 inZOI 숨겨진 이야기 #inZOI #크래프톤 #지스타

Stardew Valley Play 87% 87% Platforms PlayStation 4, Linux, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, Mac, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Adventure, Indie Developer ConcernedApe Publisher ConcernedApe, Chucklefish Games Release February 26, 2016 Given its popularity, we probably don’t need to introduce you to Stardew Valley. This farming simulator has become the go-to cozy game for most people and has a ton of overlap with what makes us love The Sims. You create your own pixelated character to take over an old farm and bring it back to prosperity. While the core focus is around farming, that is vastly underselling how much there is to do in Stardew Valley. The town is full of great characters to meet and romance, there are dungeons to explore, and plenty of quests and events that pop up as the seasons change. There are ways to “win” Stardew Valley, but that is never a pressing obligation. You can spend as much time as you want decorating, tending your farm, and enjoying the quiet life with the other characters for as long as you want. Stardew Valley Trailer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Play 82% 82% Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator Developer Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 5 Publisher Nintendo Release March 19, 2020 What is more realistic than a life simulator where you’re saddled with crippling debt right off the bat? That’s how every Animal Crossing game starts, but don’t let that make you think the game is stressful. You can take as long as you want earning those Bells, and even after you do, there’s no reason to stop. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game that gives you something to look forward to every day. Because the game tracks your real-world time of day, things like the day and night cycle or seasons all reflect reality. There are a ton of things to do on your own little island, including redesigning the entire thing. Each villager has a special personality and routine of their own to make it feel like a living community. You can spend your days fishing, collecting bugs, and helping out the town grow to unlock more outfits and decorations. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gameplay - Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2019

Disney Dreamlight Valley Play 80% 80% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure Developer Gameloft Publisher Gameloft Release December 05, 2023 There’s one major uphill battle every Sims-like needs to overcome, and that’s making the cast of characters fun and interesting. Disney Dreamlight Valley bypasses this issue by letting you rub shoulders with all the classic Disney characters you already know and love. You are in charge of building up the titular Dreamlight Valley, where heroes and villains from across the company’s massive legacy reside. There are tons of ways to design yourself and the village, as you would hope, but a lot more quests and specific objectives to chase. Each new character added to the game has their own story that you need to complete to unlock them and bring them to your village. This is an easy choice for any Disney fan. Disney Dreamlight Valley - Announcement Trailer

Tiny Life Play Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Indie Developer Ellpeck Release May 03, 2023 Tiny Life is another game still in early access, but one that specifically aims to be a Sims-like experience. While basic, the pixelated art style and isometric perspective don’t take anything away from how ambitious this title is. You control an entire group living in a household, building relationships, improving skills, managing their needs, and everything else you would expect. However, that simplified style allows the team to add hundreds of customization options and an intuitive building system that lets you tailor the experience exactly how you want. It is an incredibly relaxed experience perfect for a rainy day inside. Tiny Life Gameplay Trailer