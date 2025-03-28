There was nothing quite like The Sims when the series first appeared and quickly became one of the best PC games of all time. This series has evolved into one of the most robust life simulator games ever made, with the latest iteration still being played over 10 years since it initially came out, partly thanks to it going free-to-play. For a long time, The Sims owned its genre completely, with no other game able to offer anything close to the depth and addictiveness it offered. However, we now have plenty of games that will hook you just as hard as The Sims did when it was new. These are the best games like The Sims you can play right now.
As the Sims-like genre becomes more popular, keep an eye on the list of upcoming video games for more releasing in the coming months and years.
Inzoi
Stardew Valley
Given its popularity, we probably don’t need to introduce you to Stardew Valley. This farming simulator has become the go-to cozy game for most people and has a ton of overlap with what makes us love The Sims. You create your own pixelated character to take over an old farm and bring it back to prosperity. While the core focus is around farming, that is vastly underselling how much there is to do in Stardew Valley. The town is full of great characters to meet and romance, there are dungeons to explore, and plenty of quests and events that pop up as the seasons change. There are ways to “win” Stardew Valley, but that is never a pressing obligation. You can spend as much time as you want decorating, tending your farm, and enjoying the quiet life with the other characters for as long as you want.