 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing is on sale today

By
The box of the Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle.
Nintendo

Gamers who are on the hunt for Nintendo Switch deals can stick to a tight budget by taking advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. From its original price of $200, it’s down to only $159 for savings of $41. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before its price returns to normal though, so if you’re interested in this bargain, the only way to make sure that you get it for cheaper than usual is by buying it right now.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle

The Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition, which features design elements that were inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Aside from that, it’s the same Nintendo Switch Lite that we highlighted as the least expensive option and perfect for players who will only use the console in handheld mode in our Switch Lite versus Switch versus Switch OLED comparison. You’ll be able to play the best Nintendo Switch games on the Nintendo Switch Lite, so you won’t have to worry over missing out on certain titles.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best ways to maximize the Nintendo Switch Lite, as you’ll be able to keep building your island paradise while you’re on the go. There are loads of customization options in this life simulator, and it offers various types of gameplay and excellent social features. We’ve got a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides for you to check out, including how to make money, how to get Super Mario items, and how to cook.

The budget-friendly Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle, originally sold for $200, is available from Walmart with a $41 discount. You’ll only have to pay $159 for this special edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but we highly recommend completing the transaction for it as soon as possible. We expect this deal to draw the attention of a lot of gamers, so you should buy the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle before the stocks that are up for sale get sold out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The 5 best games in the Best Buy Nintendo Switch sale
The new Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular game consoles on the market, so we’re not surprised that some of the best games of 2024 happen to be Switch titles. Whether you’re into action-adventure games, platformers, or even RPGs, you’ll find games from just about every genre on Nintendo’s latest system. As a matter of fact, while looking through Best Buy deals, we found this terrific Switch game offer.

While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to purchase a ton of the Switch’s best games at a discounted price. We picked our favorites. These include Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Switch Sports, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and WarioWare: Get it Together!
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — $20, was $27

Read more
This cheap gaming keyboard and mouse combo is on sale for $30
The Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo on a white background.

If you've just purchased a new gaming desktop from gaming PC deals, you should also be investing in new peripherals. However, if you've already blown most of your budget, don't worry because there are affordable options like the Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. The package is already pretty cheap at its original price of $90, but it's currently on sale from Walmart with a $60 discount that drops its price to only $30. That's a steal price for a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure when this offer will expire.

Why you should buy the Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo
The Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo includes a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse with built-in RGB lights that are capable of seven static color modes, three brightness levels, and a rainbow breathing mode that will add lots of style to your PC gaming setup. The two accessories only use one USB receiver so they will only take up one USB slot in your gaming PC, freeing up more ports for your other gaming accessories.

Read more
Alienware m16 and x16 gaming laptops are both on sale today
Screen on the Alienware x16.

Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming laptops may want to check out Dell's offers for the Alienware m16 R2 and Alienware x16. You can't go wrong with either of these gaming laptop deals, especially since you can currently buy them with huge discounts. The Alienware m16 R2, originally $1,945, is down to $1,500 for savings of $445, while the Alienware x16, originally $3,600, is down to $3,000 for savings of $600. Their prices may return to normal at any moment though, so if you already have your eyes on one of them, there's no time to waste. Proceed with your purchase as soon as you can as it would be a shame if you'd miss out on these bargains.
Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop -- $1,500, was $1,945

Alienware x16 gaming laptop -- $3,000, was $3,600

Read more