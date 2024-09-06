The Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing is on sale today

Gamers who are on the hunt for Nintendo Switch deals can stick to a tight budget by taking advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. From its original price of $200, it’s down to only $159 for savings of $41. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before its price returns to normal though, so if you’re interested in this bargain, the only way to make sure that you get it for cheaper than usual is by buying it right now.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle

The Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition, which features design elements that were inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Aside from that, it’s the same Nintendo Switch Lite that we highlighted as the least expensive option and perfect for players who will only use the console in handheld mode in our Switch Lite versus Switch versus Switch OLED comparison. You’ll be able to play the best Nintendo Switch games on the Nintendo Switch Lite, so you won’t have to worry over missing out on certain titles.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best ways to maximize the Nintendo Switch Lite, as you’ll be able to keep building your island paradise while you’re on the go. There are loads of customization options in this life simulator, and it offers various types of gameplay and excellent social features. We’ve got a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides for you to check out, including how to make money, how to get Super Mario items, and how to cook.

The budget-friendly Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle, originally sold for $200, is available from Walmart with a $41 discount. You’ll only have to pay $159 for this special edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but we highly recommend completing the transaction for it as soon as possible. We expect this deal to draw the attention of a lot of gamers, so you should buy the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle before the stocks that are up for sale get sold out.