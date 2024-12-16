This gaming PC with RTX 4070 is on sale for less than $1,000

A budget of $1,000 usually isn’t enough for a fantastic gaming machine, but Walmart is making it happen with this offer for the iBuyPower Y40. The gaming desktop, which is powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, is currently available for only $999, following a $601 discount on its sticker price of $1,600. This is one of the most attractive gaming PC deals that we’ve found in recent memory, even with Black Friday less than a month behind us, so you’re going to want to take advantage of it before the stock is sold out.

Why you should buy the iBuyPower Y40 gaming PC

The iBuyPower Y40 gaming PC is packed with components that will let you play the best PC games without any issues. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, it’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for a gaming desktop according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming PC also comes with a liquid-cooling system, so it won’t suffer from overheating if your gaming sessions last for several hours at a time.

The 1TB SSD of the iBuyPower Y40 gaming PC provides enough storage space for several AAA titles, and it comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box. That means you can start downloading and installing your favorite games right after setting up the gaming desktop with your gaming monitor. Your purchase of the iBuyPower Y40 will also get you a gaming keyboard and gaming mouse, which match the gaming PC’s aesthetic with its tempered glass case and internal RGB lighting.

For a pre-built gaming PC that focuses on delivering excellent performance without going overboard on price, check out the iBuyPower Y40. It’s originally sold for $1,600, but it will be yours for $999 after Walmart’s $601 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to buy this machine for less than $1,000, but if you think the iBuyPower Y40 gaming PC is perfect for your needs, we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction immediately so you don’t miss out on the savings.