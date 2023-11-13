 Skip to main content
Best Black Friday gaming headset deals on Logitech, Corsair, and more

Best Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals
Gamers who have been planning to buy a gaming headset from Black Friday deals will be able to enjoy discounts on devices made by Logitech, Corsair, and many more — but you have to act fast because stocks may sell out quickly. Whether you just need a basic device to better enjoy the audio of your favorite games, or a premium one that will give you the communications advantage when battling with your teammates in online multiplayer matches, there’s surely something for you out there. To help you find that perfect offer, we’ve gathered our top picks below, and if something catches your eye, proceed with the transaction as soon as possible as the deal may end sooner than you think.

Best Black Friday Wired Gaming Headset Deals

Corsair HS80 Cover
Niels Broekhuijsen/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are various reasons why gamers prefer wired gaming headsets, including their relatively lower prices compared to wireless gaming headsets and generally better audio quality because their cables support higher bandwidth with less interference. It’s highly recommended to stick to the tried-and-tested brands like Logitech, Corsair, and Razer though, so you’re sure that you’ll be getting a top-quality device. If you don’t mind having to deal with the cable that connects them to your console or PC, a wired gaming headset may be more appropriate for you. However, with some gamers also thinking the same way, there’s a chance that the stocks of the offers we’ve rounded up won’t be able to keep up with the demand.

  • HyperX Cloud Stinger —
  • Logitech G335 —
  • Razer Kraken —
  • Sony InZone H3 —
  • Corsair HS80 —

Best Black Friday Wireless Gaming Headset Deals

Alienware AW920H gaming headset.
Alienware

If you want to be able to move freely during your gaming sessions as you’re not tethered to a particular spot due to a cable, you should go for a wireless gaming headset. While they’re limited by their battery life, most wireless gaming headsets can run for dozens of hours on a single charge, which should give you enough opportunities to recharge them when they’re not in use. You should still be looking at dependable brands to make sure that you’ll still get decent audio quality, at the very least, alongside helpful features such as noise cancellation.

  • Razer Nari Essential —
  • Corsair HS55 —
  • Razer BlackShark V2 Pro —
  • Logitech G Pro X —
  • Sony InZone H9 —

