How to get Super Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Jesse Lennox
By

Animal Crossing has always been a series that isn't afraid to break the fourth wall and incorporate elements from other Nintendo properties. Being a life simulation, this only makes sense. The people most likely to have some sort of decoration, clothing, or other memorabilia for Nintendo franchises are also the ones most likely to be invested in games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Even if that's not a player's real-life style, the fantasy of decorating and designing an entire island in ways you never would, or could, is incredibly appealing.

Difficulty

Easy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has tons of these crossover items, with more added over the various updates to the game. One such update gave players access to a giant chunk of Mario-themed items to purchase and place as they wish. That being said, the method for getting them can be a little strange. These items were added over a year ago, so the knowledge may be lost, and the items themselves buried a bit to make finding them a bit tougher too. If you want to get your hands on all the Mario clothing, decorations, and more in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here's a full guide.

Mario, Luigi, and Peach stand around a Mario flag in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to get Super Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As of March 2021, Super Mario items were rolled out into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like all items in the game, you'll need to pay some of your hard-earned Bells to get your hands on the collection. You can't get them all at once, but these Mushroom Kingdom-themed items and decorations are well worth your investment. Here's how you can get them.

Step 1: Make sure your version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is fully updated. If your game somehow hasn't gotten the update from back in March 2021, these items won't be available.

Step 2: Go to the Nook Stop Terminal in the Resident Services Center and access Nook Shopping.

Step 3: Alternatively, you can access this menu via the Nook Shopping app on your NookPhone.

Step 4: Tab over to the Promotion section.

A list showing mario items available to buy in the shop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Step 5: Scroll down until you spot the Mario-themed items for sale.

Step 6: Select the item you want and order it. You can order a maximum of five items at once.

Step 7: Wait one day, either in real time or time traveling if you're in a rush, and collect your delivery.

Step 8: Repeat the process until you have the entire collection!

A player-character prepares to dress up as Mario in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

All Super Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how much they cost.

Here's a full list of every Super Mario item that's been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and their price in Bells. There are a total of 33 items to buy, meaning it will take you about a week to get them all if you buy the maximum amount daily and don't utilize time travel.

  • 1-Up Mushroom — 2,000 Bells
  • Block — 1,000 Bells
  • Coin — 350 Bells
  • Fire Flower — 1,500 Bells
  • Floating Block — 1,000 Bells
  • Goal Pole — 3,500 Bells
  • Large Mushroom Platform — 3,000 Bells
  • Pipe — 5,000 Bells
  • Shell — 700 Bells
  • Small Mushroom Platform — 1,000 Bells
  • Super Mushroom — 1,350 Bells
  • Super Star — 2,000 Bells
  • Thwomp — 3,000 Bells
  • ? Block — 1,350 Bells
  • Luigi Hat — 1,500 Bells
  • Mario Hat — 1,500 Bells
  • Princess Peach Crown — 12,000 Bells
  • Wario Hat — 1,500 Bells
  • Luigi ‘Stache — 1,200 Bells
  • Mario ‘Stache — 1,200 Bells
  • Wario ‘Stache — 1,200 Bells
  • Luigi Outfit — 2,400 Bells
  • Mario Outfit — 2,400 Bells
  • Princess Peach Dress — 6,000 Bells
  • Wario Outfit — 2,400 Bells
  • Luigi Shoes — 1,400 Bells
  • Mario Shoes — 1,400 Bells
  • Princess Peach Shoes — 2,400 Bells
  • Wario Shoes — 1,400 Bells
  • Mushroom Mural — 3,000 Bells
  • Block Flooring — 3,000 Bells
  • Lakitu’s Cloud Rug — 1,500 Bells
  • Yoshi’s Egg Rug — 1,500 Bells

