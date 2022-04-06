Animal Crossing has always been a series that isn't afraid to break the fourth wall and incorporate elements from other Nintendo properties. Being a life simulation, this only makes sense. The people most likely to have some sort of decoration, clothing, or other memorabilia for Nintendo franchises are also the ones most likely to be invested in games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Even if that's not a player's real-life style, the fantasy of decorating and designing an entire island in ways you never would, or could, is incredibly appealing.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has tons of these crossover items, with more added over the various updates to the game. One such update gave players access to a giant chunk of Mario-themed items to purchase and place as they wish. That being said, the method for getting them can be a little strange. These items were added over a year ago, so the knowledge may be lost, and the items themselves buried a bit to make finding them a bit tougher too. If you want to get your hands on all the Mario clothing, decorations, and more in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here's a full guide.

How to get Super Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As of March 2021, Super Mario items were rolled out into Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like all items in the game, you'll need to pay some of your hard-earned Bells to get your hands on the collection. You can't get them all at once, but these Mushroom Kingdom-themed items and decorations are well worth your investment. Here's how you can get them.

Step 1: Make sure your version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is fully updated. If your game somehow hasn't gotten the update from back in March 2021, these items won't be available.

Step 2: Go to the Nook Stop Terminal in the Resident Services Center and access Nook Shopping.

Step 3: Alternatively, you can access this menu via the Nook Shopping app on your NookPhone.

Step 4: Tab over to the Promotion section.

Step 5: Scroll down until you spot the Mario-themed items for sale.

Step 6: Select the item you want and order it. You can order a maximum of five items at once.

Step 7: Wait one day, either in real time or time traveling if you're in a rush, and collect your delivery.

Step 8: Repeat the process until you have the entire collection!

All Super Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how much they cost.

Here's a full list of every Super Mario item that's been added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and their price in Bells. There are a total of 33 items to buy, meaning it will take you about a week to get them all if you buy the maximum amount daily and don't utilize time travel.

1-Up Mushroom — 2,000 Bells

Block — 1,000 Bells

Coin — 350 Bells

Fire Flower — 1,500 Bells

Floating Block — 1,000 Bells

Goal Pole — 3,500 Bells

Large Mushroom Platform — 3,000 Bells

Pipe — 5,000 Bells

Shell — 700 Bells

Small Mushroom Platform — 1,000 Bells

Super Mushroom — 1,350 Bells

Super Star — 2,000 Bells

Thwomp — 3,000 Bells

? Block — 1,350 Bells

Luigi Hat — 1,500 Bells

Mario Hat — 1,500 Bells

Princess Peach Crown — 12,000 Bells

Wario Hat — 1,500 Bells

Luigi ‘Stache — 1,200 Bells

Mario ‘Stache — 1,200 Bells

Wario ‘Stache — 1,200 Bells

Luigi Outfit — 2,400 Bells

Mario Outfit — 2,400 Bells

Princess Peach Dress — 6,000 Bells

Wario Outfit — 2,400 Bells

Luigi Shoes — 1,400 Bells

Mario Shoes — 1,400 Bells

Princess Peach Shoes — 2,400 Bells

Wario Shoes — 1,400 Bells

Mushroom Mural — 3,000 Bells

Block Flooring — 3,000 Bells

Lakitu’s Cloud Rug — 1,500 Bells

Yoshi’s Egg Rug — 1,500 Bells

