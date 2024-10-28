 Skip to main content
It’ll cost $10 to roll over your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp save

By
A logo that says "Welcome to Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Complete." There are a bunch of character interacting on a camp ground, with a rainbow in the background.
Nintendo

Nintendo has finally revealed Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, the paid version of its long-running Pocket Camp mobile game that’ll be the way to play after the company takes the older game offline.

While the seven-year-old free-to-play title will be removed from app stores on November 29, players can pay a onetime fee to roll over their progress and most of their data to Complete when it launches on December 3. This is a big break from tradition. Usually, when a game is taken offline, it’s gone. At best, previous owners can still play it offline; at worst, it’s unplayable forever unless it’s pirated or emulated.

Right now, Nintendo is offering it at a $10 introductory price, although that’ll go up to $20 at 10 p.m. PT on January 30, 2025. That gives players almost two months to make the jump at a lower price. You can preregister at the Google Play Store for Android or preorder it on the Apple App Store for iOS.

Players won’t be able to roll over all of their data, but most of the important data will be preserved. They can maintain their level, the amount of bells they own, their friendships with animals, items they own at both campsites and warehouses, and the layouts of their campsite, cabin and camper.

However, Leaf Tickets and those maps and gifts can’t be transferred. The Pocket Camp Club subscription service will also end, although Nintendo stopped accepting new subscriptions for that already. Probably the biggest change is that players won’t be able to play directly with other friends. That said, players can still interact with others through Camper Cards. Just set up your favorite outfit and animal on a digital card, which you can then share with others with a QR code. There will be a new location called Whistle Pass where you can then interact and even enjoy a KK Slider concert. Of course, your friends list can also be rolled over to Complete.

Nintendo released a 12-minute video that goes over all the details, which you can watch below.

Complete also won’t be just a hub for old Pocket Camp players and features. There will also be some new features, including Leaf Tokens as a new in-game currency. Some plans from the Pocket Camp Club subscription will also now be included. Nintendo has also added some new events and fortune cookies that’ll launch consistently until September 2025.

Nintendo says it’ll be easy to transfer your data. All you need to do is link up your Pocket Camp with your Nintendo account. Once you open Complete for the first time, you’ll be asked if you want to transfer your old account. Unfortunately, you’ll only have until June 1, 2025, to get everything set.

