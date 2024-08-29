 Skip to main content
Is Terraria cross-platform?

In the world of survival crafting games, a few names always come to mind first. Minecraft is easily the biggest and most popular, but Terraria is arguably the pioneer of the entire genre. It has all the crafting and combat of the former game, but in a 2D pixelated style that gives it a feel all its own. You can fight all kinds of monsters and massive bosses as you craft better gear, or you can play more casually and start a farm to get a more cozy experience like you do with Stardew Valley. However you want to play, Terraria is always more fun with some friends to explore and build by your side. Since this game came out in 2011 when cross-platform games were few and far between, you may be wondering if it has kept up with the times and added this feature. Let’s dig in and see what answers we can find.

Sadly, despite being updated and ported to almost every platform since launch, Terraria has very limited cross-platform support. As of now, the only two platforms where you can use crossplay are iOS and Android, with any PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, or PC platform being completely isolated. The only minor exception to that rule is that PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series players can play together since they are technically running the same version of the game.

Similarly, there are no cross-progression options in Terraria. Wherever you start a world, that’s where it will be stuck, with no way to continue on another system later.

