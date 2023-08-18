 Skip to main content
Like a Dragon Gaiden will come with an Infinite Wealth demo

Sega announced that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which comes out this November, will contain a “Special Trial Version” demo of 2024’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Kiryu and Ichiban speak in the Special Trial demo for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

Including a demo for an upcoming game with another game is a bit of an old-school tactic, with two of the more famous examples being Zone of the Enders containing one for Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Final Fantasy Type-0 HD coming with a Final Fantasy XV demo. A lot of new fans joined the Like a Dragon series with 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which Infinite Wealth is a sequel to, and this special trial version now gives them a reason to give The Man Who Erased His Name a shot even if they aren’t as familiar with Kiryu’s story.

This was all revealed in a new lengthy overview trailer for The Man Who Erased His Name featuring Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Director Masayoshi Yokoyama. In it, Yokoyama gives an overview of the game’s story, which serves as an interquel of sorts and explains what Kiryu was up to in between Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and Infinite Wealth, and its classic action-style gameplay. Then, he revealed the Infinite Wealth demo and teased that it will contain “special content like scenes not included in the main game” and that players will need to beat The Man Who Erased His Name to access it. 

Like a Dragon Gaiden | Overview Trailer & Developer Update

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and this Infinite Wealth demo will release on November 9 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The full version of Like a Dragon Gaiden: Infinite Wealth will come to those same platforms sometime in early 2024.

