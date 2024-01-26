 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tekken 8’s story mode blows Mortal Kombat 1 out of the water

Giovanni Colantonio
By
Jin battles the Devil in Tekken 8.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

Despite being a gamer my entire life, I’m still relatively new to the fighting game genre. I put countless hours into Super Smash Bros. Melee and Soulcalibur II as a kid, but I’ve otherwise only played series like Street Fighter casually. That means that I’ve missed decades worth of storytelling from a genre that regularly cooks up the wildest soap opera dramas available in gaming.

I’ve only been fully introduced to that world in the last year after diving deep into Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and now Tekken 8. I don’t tend to play any of these games online looking for tense competition. Instead, I spend my time exclusively in single-player story modes. Sometimes that makes for a great time, like in Street Fighter 6‘s excellent World Tour. Other times, I’m left completely battled by something like Mortal Kombat 1‘s lore-heavy story.

Recommended Videos

After struggling with the latter, I was starting to worry that it was too late for me to get into the genre’s longest-running franchises. Thankfully, Tekken 8 has quelled that fear thanks to its own fantastic story campaign that fixes every complaint I had with Mortal Kombat 1. Whether you’re an old fan or entirely new to the genre, it’s a must-play example of a fighting game story done right.

Related

Patricide party

I came into Tekken 8 knowing absolutely nothing about the series’ story other than the fact that someone throws their dad into a volcano at some point. Bandai Namco seemed to anticipate that players like me might be tuning in this time, so it included video recaps of every major Tekken game in its gallery. That was a godsend right off the bat, as it quickly got me up to speed on Kazuya, the G Corporation, and more in a few short minutes. By the time I fired up Tekken 8‘s story, I had all the details I needed. (Alternately, you can watch Succession‘s Brian Cox recap it all.)

Mortal Kombat 1 doesn’t offer players the same kind of synopsis, and that seems to be by design at first. Its positioned as a full franchise reboot, as the Fire God Liu Kang has fully rebuilt the universe from the ground up. I figured that was all I needed to know before jumping in, but it quickly became clear that I was mistaken. Mortal Kombat 1‘s story is utterly incomprehensible to a newcomer like me. It doles out a convoluted multiverse story that calls back to previous games like Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. After watching it all, I’d be hard-pressed to describe what happened in it.

Tekken 8 is far clearer by comparison and that’s thanks to the very human conflict at its center. It’s the tale of Jin Kazuma looking to take down his father, the power-hungry Kazuya Mishima. A heck of a lot happens between the pair’s showdowns, but the conflict serves as an important anchor. You can miss the finer details of the story, but still walk away knowing how Jin has grown by the end and why it’s important for him to punch his dad in the face.

All of the lore-heavy pieces of the story draw on wider, universal themes to keep the story engaging. You may not understand the long history of the G Corporation, but its easy to pick up how it’s being used to talk about geopolitical power structures. Kazuya plans to take over the world by force; in his mind, the country with the most weapons is the most powerful. He takes that to a sick extreme mid-story when staging a worldwide King of the Iron Fist Tournament with twisted stakes. Each country will send a representative to fight for it. The most powerful country will survive, while the weaker ones will fall. It’s a clear and direct meditation on the role of militarization in global power hierarchies.

King performs a victory pose in Tekken 8.
Namco Bandai

And it’s another area where Mortal Kombat 1 is lacking. Any story analysis is likely to spend more time rattling off character names and lore snippets.  It’s harder to grasp what, if anything, that all means. It comes off as story for the sake of story, something that’s perfectly fine for bought-in fans, but a tougher sell for anyone new.

Above all else, though, Tekken 8‘s story simply succeeds thanks to one small word: spectacle. Though it’s only a few hours long, the story plays out like a wildly entertaining anime miniseries. Jin and Kazuya’s battles feel larger than life, and one late-game action set piece even reimagines the core brawling as a Dynasty Warriors-esque action game. Every chapter is big, bold, and full of left-field surprises that don’t require previous knowledge of the series to enjoy. Mortal Kombat’s twists, by comparison, heavily rely on players understanding obtuse cameos from the franchise’s history.

That’s not to say that Mortal Kombat 1‘s story doesn’t have its merits. Its an gloriously cheesy kung-fu movie that builds to a thrilling climax. For dedicated fans of the long story, I’m sure its a fitting crescendo. But between that and Tekken 8, only one of those campaigns has turned me into a ongoing fan who will be eager to pick up the series’ next chapter.

The winner of this bout? Tekken 8.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay shows off absolutely disgusting finishers
Key art for Mortal Kombat 1 shows its logo and Liu Kang.

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay was finally shown in detail at Summer Games Fest following its initial reveal in May, and it's already looking like the most cinematic entry to date. Classic characters like Sub Zero and Scorpion are back in their full glory, and the finishing moves have never been quite as visceral or engrossing -- with "gross" being the keyword to focus on if you're particularly sensitive to watching characters sawed apart limb from limb.

Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon took to the stage shortly after the gameplay presentation to describe some of the new gameplay elements in a quick interview with Summer Games Fest host Geoff Keighley, noting that this entry represents a series reboot that is designed to introduce a new spin on classic Mortal Kombat lore.

Read more
10 crossover characters we’re dying to see in Mortal Kombat 1
The player confronts Ryu in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

The tradition of adding guest characters to Mortal Kombat goes back to 2011’s MK reboot, which featured Freddy Krueger on all consoles and God of War’s Kratos as a PS3 exclusive. Subsequent games have included Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, an Alien Xenomorph, a Predator, RoboCop, Spawn, Joker, John Rambo, and the Terminator. That’s quite an impressive lineup!

Mortal Kombat 1, the latest reboot in the series, is coming later this year and it might follow that same tradition. Early reports and rumors indicate that the first Kombat Pack will include DC’s Peacemaker, Omni-Man from Invincible, and Homelander from The Boys. That's a great start, but far from the only cameo appearances we want to see in the fighting game. Ahead of its fall release, we’ve put together our picks for the 10 guest characters that we want to see in Mortal Kombat 1 -- from Superman to John Wick.
John Wick

Read more
Mortal Kombat 1 takes the series back to the start this September
Key art for Mortal Kombat 1 shows its logo and Liu Kang.

The next installment of the Mortal Kombat series is coming this year, but it's not Mortal Kombat 12. Instead, a debut trailer from NetherRealm Studios revealed Mortal Kombat 1, which launches on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

https://twitter.com/MortalKombat/status/1659182088954986496

Read more