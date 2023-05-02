 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Street Fighter 6 is the single-player fighting experience I’ve always wanted

Giovanni Colantonio
By

As someone who doesn’t often game competitively, I’m always on the hunt for fighting games with great single-player content. Whether it’s a meaty story mode a la Soulcalibur VI or addictive arcade content like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, I’m always happy when I can master a character’s move set in a low-stakes setting. That’s why I could never really get into Street Fighter 5, a game that was almost solely focused on multiplayer at launch. Later modes would rectify that, but it was largely built for the competitive scene — and I sure as heck wasn’t skilled enough to learn the game via trial by fire.

So I’m much more excited by the prospect of Street Fighter 6. Seemingly learning from its predecessor’s missteps, developer Capcom has put a lot more into the upcoming sequel’s single-player content. In addition to its classic arcade mode, World Tour is a full-on RPG that lets players beat the snot out of random people around Metro City. Players recently got a small taste of the mode via a new demo, but the full scope of it wasn’t entirely clear.

Related Videos

I’d get a much better picture of it during a more robust four-hour demo session. Not only would I get to try out every single fighter in the base game, but I’d get to play up to Chapter 3 in World Tour. That was enough to sell me on the mode, which seems like the exact thing I’ve always wanted in a fighting game. It’s Street Fighter in the style of Yakuza, a bizarre blend of styles that somehow melds together just right.

Related

Fighting ground

Before jumping into World Tour, I’d get to fiddle around with the entire roster in some of Street Fighter 6’s traditional modes. I’d start in Fighting Ground, where I could play one-on-one battles, team matches, and arcade mode. That would give me a lot of time to learn the ins and outs of its Drive Impact and counter systems, which lend matches a seesaw-like drama. I’d previously played the game in a much more casual setting, so the extra time would let me get far more comfortable with its controls and learn the fluid flow of matches.

I’d also get to try my hand at all 18 starting characters, giving me a better sense of how diverse the roster’s playstyles are. After not clicking with standard characters like Ken, I quickly began to find my groove with Lily, a lightning-quick fighter who thwacks enemies with two wooden pogamoggans. I’d diversify from there, clicking with Marisa’s powerhouse offense and Dhalsim’s unpredictable, long-ranged attacks thanks to his stretchy limbs. Just about every character feels distinct and I get a sense that I’ll have a few in my rotation rather than sticking to a main.

Luke and Jamie clash in Street Fighter 6.

I got a better sense of how I’d likely be spending my time in Street Fighter 6 when jumping into Arcade mode. In classic fashion, I’d pick a character and fight through a few curated battles — complete with a car smashing minigame in the middle (though this time, the car is a big rig truck). What’s nice here is that Arcade mode actually tells stories for each character. When I start a round as Ken, I get some backstory about how he was framed for a terrorist attack and is fighting to clear his name. That little narrative touch gives me a better idea of who each character is, so I imagine I’ll be playing through each one before diving too deep into the rest of the package.

To close out my time in Fighting Ground out, I’d tinker around in Extreme Battles, putting together matches with goofy stipulations. The suite of options feels a little slim, but there’s enough here to create some fun diversions. My personal favorite was when I created a match where the goal was to knock my opponent down five times … and then I added a bull that would run across the stage and knock down anything in its path. Options like that bring a little levity to the package, something that would prepare me for the charming goofiness of its primary mode.

World Tour

With the experimentation out of my system, it was time to dive into World Tour. Those who have played Street Fighter 6’s recent demo will already be familiar with the basics. It’s a single-player story mode where players create a custom character and take them through a 3D RPG as they navigate Metro City and fight traditional 2D battles along the way. The demo only offers a very limited slice of that experience though, as players are mostly locked to a tiny stretch of city. The actual game is much more expansive.

A player stands in Metro City's Times Square equivalent in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

After clearing Chapter 1, where I’d fight strangers in a Times Square-esque area, I was free to roam the city. I quickly learned that World Tour plays almost exactly like a classic Yakuza game. Everything, from its food stalls to thugs that chased my character through the streets to initiate a battle, feels like it was plucked from that series. It’s a true brawling RPG that lets players fully traverse Metro City and hunt for items and secrets nestled in alleyways. Granted, the slice of the city does feel a little sparse so far. There were only a few buildings I could interact with, and I was mostly just fighting strangers in the street. Even so, it’s a lot more than I would expect from a fighting game story mode. World Tour punches above its weight class in that respect.

I’d get a much better sense of how the mode works in Chapter 2, where I was tasked with finding Chun-Li. I’d find her in a Chinatown area teaching a group of students her technique. After watching a delightful cutscene where she beats the snot out of a student by barely lifting a muscle, I learn her fighting style. And that’s where the RPG customization begins to make sense. When I equip her style, my character inherits Chun-Li’s basic move set. As I fight with that style, it levels up and I gradually unlock her special moves. Those moves can be equipped to my special slots and mixed and matched with any other fighter’s specials.

A player runs through a Chinese neighborhood in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

The skill tree plays into that customization as well. When I level up, I’m given a page of skills set up like a tournament bracket. I’ll need to choose between one of two skills in each “match-up,” with the one I don’t choose getting locked off. If I’m planning on doubling down on Chun-Li’s style, I might choose to prioritize kicking power over punching. It’s a bit ingenious, as it almost teaches players how to create and balance a fighting game character. By the time I got to Chapter 3, I was ready to start from scratch and start making my skill decisions with a little more purpose based on how I planned to mix character styles.

World Tour feels like it could genuinely revolutionize what single-player fighting game content looks like. It’s a smart way to teach players the ins and outs of the roster, almost acting as a set of gamified character guides. Beyond that, though, it’s a much more engaging way for a solo player to interact with a fighting game. The RPG hooks add a sense of progression that’s novel for the genre and 3D exploration gives players more to do between brawls. While I don’t have any ambitions of taking my Street Fighter 6 game online, I finally feel like I’m going to get a fighting game with a fulfilling single-player experience. That should open the door for even more players to get why the long-running series is still the king of fighters.

Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Evo 2022: How to watch, what to expect
Chun-Li in her classic outfit in Street Fighter 6.

After two years of being confined to online competitions thanks to COVID-19, Evo is back with a physical event and accompanying livestream. With Sony's purchase of the tournament and a new general manager in Combo Breaker Director Rick "The Hadou," this year's event promises to be a proper return to form.

PlayStation Tournaments - Evo Lounge Trailer

Read more
EVO Lounge live show to include reveals from Capcom and more
evo lounge live show announced capcom multiversus snk

The EVO Lounge live show on August 5-6 will feature new reveals from top fighting game developers and publishers such as Arc System Works, WB Games, and Capcom.

EVO is the largest fighting game tournament of the year, hosting thousands of participants fighting it out against one another for the top prize. 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the event and the first live event since Sony purchased the company in 2021. This year will feature top players competing in games such as Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, and more.

Read more
Street Fighter 6 director reveals World Tour mode’s true purpose
A player stands in Metro City's Times Square equivalent in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

While Street Fighter 6’s traditional Fighting Ground experience made a solid first impression at Summer Game Fest, its significantly more ambitious World Tour mode is still shrouded in mystery. We briefly got a look at this ambitious mode during the game's State of Play trailer. We see what appears to be a player-created character explore Metro City and other locations from a third-person perspective, breaking boxes and getting into fights with the people he meets.
In the press release for Street Fighter 6, Capcom describes World Tour mode as a "single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is and allows players to leave their own legacy with their player avatar." While Capcom isn't revealing more about the mode's moment-to-moment gameplay just yet, I spoke with Game Director Takayuki Nakayama at Summer Game Fest Play Days and learned how World Tour is emblematic of Capcom's goal to make Street Fighter 6 the premier entry point to the fighting game genre.
Street Fighter 6 - Announce Trailer
Finding World Tour's Purpose
In World Tour, players will explore Metro City and other iconic Street Fighter locales with a player-created avatar. Nakayama hopes this experience will strengthen Street Fighter 6's appeal to those who aren't already diehard fans of the series or genre.
"World Tour is a completely different mode that delivers a completely different experience than the traditional fighting," he said. "Even if someone's not a hardcore fan of fighting games, we wanted to incorporate things to make people become fans of Street Fighter outside of the traditional fights."
World Tour certainly looks unlike anything the Street Fighter series has done before. Still, Nakayama hopes that World Tour players will learn more about the world and characters of Street Fighter along the way and fall in love with fighting games as a whole."We want players to dive into this mode and be able to learn how to love fighting games through the things that you do during the journey of World Tour," Nakayama proclaimed. "There will also be opportunities to meet some of the fans' favorite characters, like Ryu and Chun-Li, through World Tour. We want to provide an experience where players can learn more about those characters' backstories and discover what kind of people they are within Street Fighter 6."

World Tour is one of Street Fighter 6's three main pillars, the others being the standard Fighting Ground mode and the multiplayer-focused Battle Hub. He commented how it's always hard to tell how much is enough to put in a game for fans, especially following Street Fighter V's rocky reception at launch due to a lack of content. However, he hopes World Tour provides enough to negate that criticism.
"We were definitely aware of some of the criticism that we faced with Street Fighter 5, and we want to continue to learn from those criticisms and make Street Fighter 6 a better product," he explained. "It's challenging to decide how much is enough for the users, but we continue to work very hard on it and strive to create something that will get appreciation from players."
Still, World Tour seems like it could occupy players for a long time while introducing them to the concept of fighting games and the world of Street Fighter. That's not too shabby of an addition when Street Fighter 6's core fighting game mechanics are already fantastic. And Capcom's goal to make Street Fighter 6 one of the most approachable fighting games ever can be seen outside of World Tour mode.
Everyone is here to fight
During our discussion, Nakayama constantly reiterated that he wants Street Fighter to be something that can entertain and entice those who've never played a fighting game before. Part of the developer's method for making Street Fighter 6 more approachable and accessible is the addition of the Modern Control Type, which allows players to execute flash combos with simple button presses.

Read more