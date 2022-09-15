Capcom capped off its Tokyo Game Show presentation by dropping a new trailer for Street Fighter 6, showing off fresh new battle modes and adding a handful of old characters to the roster.

『ストリートファイター6』World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hubゲームモードトレーラー

Street Fighter 6 will have three core modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. In World Tour, players will control their own customized character — options include colored hair dye, cat ears, and the works — and participate in battles while traveling to different areas around the world.

Battle Hub is the first online mode the Street Fighter series has ever introduced. Players can take their custom avatar to a large arcade and fight against other players in traditional Street Fighter arcade battles.

Fighting Ground is the game’s standard mode where players battle. The fighter game is introducing Extreme Battle within Fighting Ground, which allows players to set their own specific rules and battle gimmicks. For example, they can set a match to end after five knockouts, and allow bombs to spawn multiple times.

Street Fighter 6 is expanding its roster with four returning characters. There’s fan-favorite fighter Ken, who’s been forced to go into hiding after being accused of orchestrating a criminal plot. Dhalism is a monk and yoga master who possesses fire attacks like Yoga Fire and Yoga Flame to turn up the heat in battle. Blanka is a tour guide and nature boy who brings on the Electric Thunder and Rolling Attacks while packing heat with new Blanka-chan Bombs. And finally, there’s E. Honda, a sumo wrestler who has added the Sumo Dash to his move set, which includes his signature Hundred Hand Slap and Sumo Headbutt.

Street Fighter 6 releases in 2023. A closed beta test will take place October 7 to 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam with crossplay enabled.

