 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Street Fighter 6 trailer shows off returning characters and new modes

Cristina Alexander
By

Capcom capped off its Tokyo Game Show presentation by dropping a new trailer for Street Fighter 6, showing off fresh new battle modes and adding a handful of old characters to the roster.

『ストリートファイター6』World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hubゲームモードトレーラー

Street Fighter 6 will have three core modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. In World Tour, players will control their own customized character — options include colored hair dye, cat ears, and the works — and participate in battles while traveling to different areas around the world.

Battle Hub is the first online mode the Street Fighter series has ever introduced. Players can take their custom avatar to a large arcade and fight against other players in traditional Street Fighter arcade battles.

Fighting Ground is the game’s standard mode where players battle. The fighter game is introducing Extreme Battle within Fighting Ground, which allows players to set their own specific rules and battle gimmicks. For example, they can set a match to end after five knockouts, and allow bombs to spawn multiple times.

Street Fighter 6 is expanding its roster with four returning characters. There’s fan-favorite fighter Ken, who’s been forced to go into hiding after being accused of orchestrating a criminal plot. Dhalism is a monk and yoga master who possesses fire attacks like Yoga Fire and Yoga Flame to turn up the heat in battle. Blanka is a tour guide and nature boy who brings on the Electric Thunder and Rolling Attacks while packing heat with new Blanka-chan Bombs. And finally, there’s E. Honda, a sumo wrestler who has added the Sumo Dash to his move set, which includes his signature Hundred Hand Slap and Sumo Headbutt.

Street Fighter 6 releases in 2023. A closed beta test will take place October 7 to 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam with crossplay enabled.

Editors' Recommendations

The Game Awards returns in December with a brand new category

2021 Gaming Awards trophy on a blue background surrounded by smoke.

Everything announced at THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022

Spongebob Squarepants riding a seahorse.

Street Fighter 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Chun-Li and Ryu fight in Street Fighter 6.

Evo 2022: How to watch, what to expect

Chun-Li in her classic outfit in Street Fighter 6.

Babylon’s Fall support ending as servers set to close in February

Babylon's Fall

Fire Emblem Engage is coming in January and bringing back Marth

fire emblem engage is coming in january and bringing back marth

Octopath Traveler 2 brings another retro-style RPG to Switch in February

Octopath Traveler 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is adding a very mechanical DLC hero

Ino in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play

the best fps games goldeneye

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (AKA Breath of the Wild 2) has a release date

Link on island in the sky in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023 and it’ll let you play from a Pikmin’s perspective

Pikmin and Bulborb in Pikmin 4.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe brings a Wii classic to Switch next year

kirbys return to dream land deluxe kirby s

5 exciting Nintendo Direct announcements you might have missed

A girl stares off into the distance in Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.