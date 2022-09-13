 Skip to main content
First Tekken 8 trailer shows Jin and Kazuya beating the snot out of each other

DeAngelo Epps
By

After a quick look at Kazuya’s face passed as a tease at the future of the Tekken series at the fighting game tournament Evo, we finally got a full look at Tekken 8. PlayStation’s State of Play took a full look at the visuals and gave a peek at the gameplay we can expect from the long-awaited sequel to the ever-enduring Tekken 7.

Tekken 8‘s new trailer takes us to a barren field where Jin Kazama and his evil father, Kazuya Mishima, continue their endless battle. The action moves straight from a cutscene to gameplay as we see the two fight against one another.

One immediately noticeable change from the past of Tekken is the camera work. Things are pulled a bit further back, and a lot more is going on with the battlefield, with tons of rain and other weather effects in the background. Besides that, it’s still the same Tekken fighting gameplay we all know and love. However, it seems that the super arts called Rage Moves, introduced in Tekken 7, are reappearing in the game.

Jin and Kazuya fighting in Tekken 8.

While the entirety of the actual gameplay looks as cinematic as a cutscene, Sony confirmed that the clip is real-time rendered footage captured on the PlayStation 5.

The trailer ends with a sole PlayStation 5 logo. It’s unknown if this means the game is exclusive to PlayStation 5 or if it’s simply leaving the last generation of consoles behind for the Series X/S and PS5. There is also no release date or launch window announced for the in-development title as of yet.

