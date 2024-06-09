Avowed’s release date remains under wraps after the Xbox Games Showcase

The latest RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, Avowed, showed up at the Xbox Games Showcase with a new trailer but without a release date.

After a showing at the Developer Direct earlier in the year, Avowed hit the Xbox Games Showcase stage to show off a new trailer highlighting the story of the Living Lands, but not when players can expect to visit them. Your character is tasked by the Emperor to find the source of what is called the “Dream Scourge” and find a way to resolve it. Of course, things don’t seem to be as black-and-white as that, and others believe there is another cause for what is happening on that remote island. Yet another voice tries to convince you both are deciding you. It will be up to you to decide whose side you take.

[4K] Xbox Games Showcase Followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

Clips of the gameplay don’t show anything new, but once again highlight the various options the player will have in combat. Swords and shields, spells, guns, and bows are all available and can be swapped on the fly during battles. There was also a decent amount of platforming across gaps and through traps and hazards.

Avowed is set in the world of Eora, which was established in Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity series. Despite that, you do not need to play either of those games to understand the events of Avowed because it takes place on an island not explored in those games. There are likely to be references and details in place for those who know the world, but we still do not know if Avowed takes place prior to, during, or after the events of those games.

Avowed is a PC and Xbox console exclusive, and will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam or Game Pass whenever it launches in 2024.

