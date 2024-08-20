 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Herdling is an indie game that Panic hopes is the next Firewatch

By
The player pets a creature in Herdling.
Panic
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

Herdling, a charming new indie game where players have to guide creatures up a mountain, was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live. It’s developed by Okomotive, the game developer behind Far: Changing Tides and Far: Lone Sails, and published by Panic, the publisher behind Untitled Goose Game, Firewatch, and the Playdate handheld.

In Herdling, players guide a variety of unique-looking fantasy creatures called Calicorns up a mountain. It’s a single-player game in which the main challenge is herding and protecting the Calicorns players encounter as they solve puzzles and ascend the mountain. We see some of that in the game’s reveal trailer, in addition to stampede sequences with a greater sense of speed that will pop up throughout the adventure.

A stampede in Herdling.
Panic

While it certainly looks atmospheric like the Far games, Okomotive co-founders admit in a press release that they wanted “to start a new kind of adventure, not only for the players, but also for us.” Game designer Fabio Baumgartner says the centerpiece of Herdling’s design was “this idea of moving as part of a herd of large, lovable, mystical creatures.” Meanwhile, Panic director of publishing Nick Suttner likened Herdling to Firewatch, Inside, and The Last Guardian in his comment, suggesting the publisher certainly has high hopes for the title.

Recommended Videos

Herdling feels like a return to the scale and fidelity of something like Firewatch for us, so it’s really exciting to have it in our lineup,” Suttner said. “We’re huge fans of games like Inside and The Last Guardian — stirring solo adventures that really communicate a sense of awe, loneliness, and a particular brand of companionship. It feels like a bit of a lost art in the current games culture, so we were all-in on what Okomotive are doing with Herdling.”

Herdling is in development for PC and consoles and will be released sometime in 2025. Panic will also offer up a deeper look at the game during its showcase on August 27.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Super Mario Party Jamboree is the series’ biggest game yet
super mario party jamboree announcement

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

There's nothing quite like a Mario Party game, and Nintendo has announced another entry that's coming out this fall. Super Mario Party Jamboree is the series' biggest game yet, and it's due out on October 17 for the Nintendo Switch.

Read more
Apple Arcade’s most popular game is coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC
Hello Kitty bakes food in a cafe in Hello Kitty: Island Adventure.

Apple Arcade hit Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is coming to new platforms in 2025. The Animal Crossing-like life sim will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2025. It’ll be a timed console exclusive for Nintendo before coming to PlayStation 4 and PS5 shortly after.

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure is Apple Arcade’s most popular game, Arcade Senior Director Alex Rofman told me in an interview earlier this year. The iOS game takes the basic concept of Animal Crossing and adds in popular Sanrio characters. That experience has only been available to Apple Arcade subscribers for the past year, but it’ll soon make its way to more platforms.

Read more
Video games are changing, and Summer Game Fest just teased what’s next
Geoff Keighley shows a slide showing the top 10 selling Steam Games of 2024.

When Geoff Keighley takes the stage at an event like The Game Awards, he doesn’t tend to talk about current events. That’s been a point of frustration for some people over the years who have voiced criticism over how the gaming figurehead uses (or misuses) his platform. As Keighley walked on the stage at this year’s Summer Game Fest, expectations that he’d acknowledge the current layoff crisis in the video game industry were low. Then Keighley delivered the show’s biggest surprise in its first minute.

“This has been a tumultuous and difficult year with company layoffs and studio closures which have disappointed all of us. But there’s also something else happening,” Keighley said to open the show before flipping to a slide showing the top 10 bestselling new games on Steam so far in 2024. The list wasn’t filled with blockbusters; it was topped by surprise success stories like Palworld, Balatro, and Manor Lords.

Read more