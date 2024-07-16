 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

New Xbox Game Pass additions are looking quite wholesome

By
A character flies on a bird in Flock.
Annapurna Interactive

Xbox Game Pass looks a bit quiet for the rest of July, but looks can be deceiving. Three indies, a long-awaited action RPG, and a gorgeous genre mash-up are just some of the games that’ll soon be available. However, Xbox is only announcing additions up to July 19.

There are some comforting games at the top of the list. First, we have Flock, an indie title that combines the joys of birdwatching and the fun of flying on the back of a giant bird (we assume it’s fun). Either way, section editor Giovanni Colantonio called it a “pleasant expedition to a colorful world that might help you better appreciate your own,” and it’s out now.

Recommended Videos

Game Pass is also getting Magical Delicacy, which is also out now. This is a platformer where you cook, um, magical delicacies and deliver them to your neighbors while also discovering more about the world.  We haven’t published our final thoughts on Dungeons of Hinterberg, out July 18, just yet, but the premise is appealing. You go on vacation to Hinterberg in the Alps, take on dungeons, and just live your life in a new town.

We’re also set to get Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn on July 18, which was announced in 2022 and is set to take on other action RPGs like Elden Ring with a unique touch that balances traditional weapons and magic.

Finally, there’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess on July 19. This visually stunning real-time strategy/tower defense/action game was one of the best games we played at Summer Game Festso we’re excited to check out the full release.

Oddly, there don’t appear to be any additions after July 19. The beginning of the post does have a hint for what’s to come: Let’s stay in touch, we have another update for you soon.” It’s likely Xbox has a much larger game hitting the subscription service at the end of the month and will have a dedicated announcement for it.

Here’s everything else coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.

DLC and Game updates:

  • EA Sports College Football 25 – early access trial (July 16)

Game Pass Ultimate perks (all available now):

  • Stumble Guys: Cyborg Dance Bundle
  • The First Descendant: Launch Edition Bundle
  • EA Sports UFC 4: Premium Starter Pack

Leaving July 31:

  • A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Venba (Cloud, Console, PC)

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
This is your heads up: July is about to be an incredible month for games
Two warriors in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Back in May, we were drowning in a surprising deluge of new video games. A lot of the month's best releases felt like they came out of left field thanks to indie gems like Animal Well and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Around that time, it was common to see players wondering where so many killer games came from, despite the fact that many had positive buzz coming off streams like Day of the Devs.

If you found May overwhelming, I regret to inform you that it's about to happen again in July. And I'm telling you right now so you're not surprised when it happens.

Read more
Xbox Game Pass’ new horror game is like a playable John Carpenter movie
A flesh monster appears in Still Wakes the Deep.

As someone who loves both gaming and cinema, I'm always excited when those two worlds connect. Sometimes that's with great film adaptations of games or vice versa, but I'm even more interested when I can feel the influence of cinema history in a game's DNA. Something like Until Dawn, for instance, calls back to the golden age of gory slasher flicks with memorable results. It's rewarding for me as a fan of both mediums, letting me draw direct connections between them.

I recently got that experience thanks to Still Wakes the Deep, a new horror game from developer The Chinese Room now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (it's also available on Xbox Game Pass right now). While it's a totally original title, it feels like a playable John Carpenter film. Think The Thing on an oil rig, but significantly more Scottish. While it doesn't fully live up to that pitch, its short runtime and immaculately gory vibes make it worth checking out.

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (June 28-30)
A soccer player in EA Sports FC 24.

This June has been quite a busy one for Xbox as it unveiled a variety of exciting new titles at the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month. Comparatively, this month's Xbox Game Pass additions were quieter than some other months, but several worthwhile games still came to Microsoft's gaming subscription service this June. Three in particular stand out to me.

One is a fantastic throwback RPG that's in the HD-2D style that Square Enix is using for the Dragon Quest III remake. After that, I'm recommending an indie platformer centered around digging that's one of the best games in the wider SteamWorld franchise. Finally, for the sports fans out there, EA Sports' latest soccer game just got added to Xbox Game Pass in the middle of UEFA Euro 2024.
Octopath Traveler 2

Read more