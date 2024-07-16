New Xbox Game Pass additions are looking quite wholesome

Xbox Game Pass looks a bit quiet for the rest of July, but looks can be deceiving. Three indies, a long-awaited action RPG, and a gorgeous genre mash-up are just some of the games that’ll soon be available. However, Xbox is only announcing additions up to July 19.

There are some comforting games at the top of the list. First, we have Flock, an indie title that combines the joys of birdwatching and the fun of flying on the back of a giant bird (we assume it’s fun). Either way, section editor Giovanni Colantonio called it a “pleasant expedition to a colorful world that might help you better appreciate your own,” and it’s out now.

Game Pass is also getting Magical Delicacy, which is also out now. This is a platformer where you cook, um, magical delicacies and deliver them to your neighbors while also discovering more about the world. We haven’t published our final thoughts on Dungeons of Hinterberg, out July 18, just yet, but the premise is appealing. You go on vacation to Hinterberg in the Alps, take on dungeons, and just live your life in a new town.

We’re also set to get Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn on July 18, which was announced in 2022 and is set to take on other action RPGs like Elden Ring with a unique touch that balances traditional weapons and magic.

Finally, there’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess on July 19. This visually stunning real-time strategy/tower defense/action game was one of the best games we played at Summer Game Fest, so we’re excited to check out the full release.

Oddly, there don’t appear to be any additions after July 19. The beginning of the post does have a hint for what’s to come: Let’s stay in touch, we have another update for you soon.” It’s likely Xbox has a much larger game hitting the subscription service at the end of the month and will have a dedicated announcement for it.

Here’s everything else coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.

DLC and Game updates:

EA Sports College Football 25 – early access trial (July 16)

Game Pass Ultimate perks (all available now):

Stumble Guys: Cyborg Dance Bundle

The First Descendant: Launch Edition Bundle

EA Sports UFC 4: Premium Starter Pack

Leaving July 31: