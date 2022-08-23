Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Gamescom, the biggest gaming event in Europe, is here once again. Alongside it, we’re getting another reveal-filled livestream organized by Geoff Keighley, the man behind Summer Game Fest Kickoff and The Game Awards. As the final big gaming showcase of the summer, Gamescom Opening Night Live gives developers another opportunity to highlight games they will release throughout the rest of 2022 and into early 2023.

Thanks to leaks and teases from Geoff Keighley, we know a lot of what will show up at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Expect to see new footage of The Callisto Protocol, Hogwarts Legacy, High On Life, Gotham Knights, and more, alongside confirmation of the new version of Dead Island 2 and the release date for Sonic Frontiers. Still, there are bound to be some surprises, so we’ll be consistently updating this post throughout the show so you’ll know everything game developers and publishers are announcing at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022.

Dune Awakening announced by Funcom

Dune: Awakening Announcement Trailer

The second announcement of the show was Dune Awakening. It’s an ambitious open-world survival MMO set in the universe of that popular sci-fi franchise. Players have to try and survive on Arrakis by building bases, finding resources, and fending off enemy factions. While this game has been teased for a while, it’s nice to finally have confirmation and a cinematic trailer for the game. There’s no release date, but Funcom will hold a beta for Dune Awakening before launch.

Lords of the Fallen 2 reemerges as The Lords of the Fallen

This year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live was a good one for a game stuck in development hell. The Lords of the Fallen is a follow-up to a 2014 Soulslike that was announced back then but stuck in development hell ever since. This new trailer narrated by Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn reintroduces us to the series’ universe and confirms that The Lords of the Fallen is in active development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

New Tales from the Borderlands is coming much sooner than you think

2K and Gearbox unveiled New Tales from the Borderlands, and it’s out in less than two months! The narrative adventure game set in the Borderlands universe is a successor to one of Telltale’s best titles and features a whole new cast of characters for players to get aquainted with and make choices for. It clearly has Borderlands’ trademark style and humor, and we won’t have to wait long to see it all in action. New Tales from the Borderlands launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on October 21.

Sonic Frontiers will actually come out this year

Sonic Frontiers - Story Trailer

While divisive early looks at gameplay made some fans doubt whether or not Sonic Frontiers would release this year, we learned that it will at Gamescom Opening Night Live. A brand new trailer for the game was shown off and confirmed the leaked November 8 release date, which puts the game up against Skull & Bones and God of War: Ragnarok. At launch, Sonic Frontiers will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Everything else

A developer diary and reveal trailer shared the first details of Everywhere.

PlayStation unveiled the DualSense Edge, a customizable PS5 controller.

The Callisto Protocol got new gory gameplay and affirmed its December 2 release.

Moving Out 2 was announced with a 2023 release window.

Hogwarts Legacy’s new trailer shows off the dangers (and the power) of dark magic.

We got a first look at the Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties expansion and its deadly arena combat. It launches on October 13.

Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale announced.

Marauders‘ early access release was confirmed for October 2022.

Destiny 2: Lightfall’s cinematic trailer was shown off.

Parallel Studio and Quantic Dream unveiled the narrative game Under the Waves.

Goat Simulator 3 received a gameplay trailer highlighting co-op, customization, and the chaos that players can create. It launches on November 17.

Return to Monkey Island got a September 19 release date.

Unknown Worlds and Brandon Sanderson unveiled Moonbreaker, a new sci-fi video game inspired by turn-based tabletop games. It enters early access on September 29.

Friends vs. Friends, a card-based shooter, was revealed with a colorfully animated trailer.

Soulslike Lies of P got a new trailer and was confirmed to be a day one Xbox Game Pass title when it launches in 2023.

Haemimont Games revealed Stranded: Alien Dawn, which launches into early access in October 2022.

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 unveiled a new sci-fi IP called Atlas Fallen, coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

Homeworld 3 got a new gameplay trailer.

We got a look at what is coming to Genshin Impact as part of the 3.0 update.

Honkai Star Rail got a new trailer that teased more of the game’s story.

Editors' Recommendations