Continuing the summer onslaught of gaming events and showcases is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley. This year’s showcase marks the return of a live audience, and is set to feature plenty of game announcements over the course of two hours. So when is it going down and what can you expect from the show?

Here’s everything you need to know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022?

Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off at 2 pm E.T. on August 23, 202. This event, hosted by Keighley, marks the official start of the Gamescom expo, which will be open to the public this year.

Gamescom takes place annually in Cologne, Germany. Tickets for the convention itself, along with Opening Night Live, are available now.

On Tuesday, August 23, @gamescom Opening Night Live streams LIVE from Germany. 🔵 2 hour live show

🔵 Thousands of fans in the audience!

🔵 30+ games on stage If you are in Germany, limited in-person tickets are now available for fans. Buy them here: https://t.co/crQarVvABg pic.twitter.com/x8YV3I8j9d — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 9, 2022

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Unless you attend in person, you’ll have to catch the livestream via The Game Awards’ YouTube or Twitch channels. As always, if you miss the livestream the first time or if you want to watch it again, you’ll be able to watch the show as a standard video afterward.

What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will be a two-hour show featuring over 30 games. We know the event will give us another look at the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, along with the reveal of a new sci-fi strategy game from Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds. Goat Simulator 3 will also make an appearance, as will Hogwarts Legacy.

Last year’s Opening Night Live show featured the announcements of Saints Row, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, so there’s precedent for the event featuring big reveals.

What won’t be shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

While Keighly hasn’t publicly excluded anything just yet, there are some games that are unlikely to make an appearance at the show. For example, since Nintendo just showed Splatoon 3 during a recent showcase, new information about it probably won’t be featured again so soon, especially since it’ll release in just a couple of weeks.

Likewise, despite Grand Theft Auto 6 being in the news recently, it’s highly unlikely to show up during Keighley’s annual European event.

Still, we’ll have over 30 games to look forward to during Gamescom Opening Night Live’s two-hour runtime.

