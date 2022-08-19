 Skip to main content
Xbox exclusive High On Life delayed to December due to bugs

DeAngelo Epps
By

Xbox’s upcoming first-person shooter High On Life just got pushed further back into the holiday season. The comedic title from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games is being delayed about six weeks as reported via the game’s official Twitter page.

HIGH ON LIFE Official Game Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

The game originally was set for a November launch, however, due to what is being described as taking “a little extra time to squash some bugs,” it is now being released on December 13. As with other hold-ups for games this year, this seems to be a circumstance of adding some extra polish.

High On Life is a new Xbox exclusive from the creator of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, Justin Roiland, and his game development company, Squanch Games. The game takes biopunk shooting and melds it with the humor that Roiland is well-known for thanks to his hit cartoon series.

In the absurdist vein of his other projects, Roiland’s High On Life puts players in control of an unnamed space-exploring bounty hunter and throws them on a planet of anthropomorphic, talking guns. With these gun, they’ll travel the galaxy to save humans from unknown threats. It features voice talent familiar to Adult Swim faithful such as Roiland himself, Zach Hadel, Michael Cusack, and even J.B. Smoove.

Those interested can get their hands on a talking gun with High On Life on December 13, 2022. The game is set to launch exclusively for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. High On Life will also be available via Xbox Game pass on release day.

