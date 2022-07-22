 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

LeBron, Rick and Morty are coming to MultiVersus

George Yang
By

Warner Bros has revealed that LeBron James is joining the roster for MultiVersus. A new trailer has been released, and he’s wearing his Space Jam: A New Legacy jersey too. Warner Bros also has confirmed that Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from the Rick and Morty series are coming to MultiVersus at a later date as part of the game’s post-launch season 1 content.

In this new trailer, LeBron shows off his different moves with the basketball, such as dunking it on top of enemies and simply just passing it to them, knocking them away. Even when he doesn’t have the ball in his possession, it looks like his dunking move can still slap enemies down to the ground, spiking them into the abyss below. Lebron is a Bruiser class character, which means he’ll be a great fit for more offensive players. He joins the class alongside Shaggy, Batman, Taz, Garnet, and Jake the Dog. Like all characters in MultiVersus, LeBron does have dialogue, but voice actor John Bentley will provide his voice rather than the athlete himself. LeBron will officially join the roster on July 26 when the game launches into open beta access.

After LeBron, the next characters coming are Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty. Morty is a projectile- and countering-focused character and will be added to the game on August 9 at the start of season 1. Rick’s move set is focused on his wacky gadgets and ability to summon Meeseeks. He doesn’t have a release date just yet, but will arrive during season 1.

MultiVersus is free-to-play so there’s no need to pre-order or purchase the game; however, it does have microtransactions for premium currency. Early access to the game’s open beta started on July 19 for those who participated in prior closed network tests. MultiVersus Open Beta will be available for everyone to try on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on August 26.

Editors' Recommendations

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

I have proof that low-latency headphones actually made me a better gamer

HyperX Cloud Mis Earbuds sitting on a table.

What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in August

The Iron Throne looms in House of the Dragon.

The 71 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (July 2022)

Mia Farrow in Rosemary's Baby.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

Karen Gillan and Chloe Colemaan in Gunpowder Milkshake.

The best shows on Netflix right now (July 2022)

Blackbeard stares ominously in a scene from The Lost Pirate Kingdom.

How to put your PS5 in Rest Mode

The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

Best cheap printer deals for July 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $599 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

My Old School’s Alan Cumming and Jono McLeod on the power of memory and ’90s nostalgia

Kids stand in school in My Old School.

Best office chair deals for July 2022

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

How to clear the cache on Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X on a table.

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.