Warner Bros has revealed that LeBron James is joining the roster for MultiVersus. A new trailer has been released, and he’s wearing his Space Jam: A New Legacy jersey too. Warner Bros also has confirmed that Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from the Rick and Morty series are coming to MultiVersus at a later date as part of the game’s post-launch season 1 content.

In this new trailer, LeBron shows off his different moves with the basketball, such as dunking it on top of enemies and simply just passing it to them, knocking them away. Even when he doesn’t have the ball in his possession, it looks like his dunking move can still slap enemies down to the ground, spiking them into the abyss below. Lebron is a Bruiser class character, which means he’ll be a great fit for more offensive players. He joins the class alongside Shaggy, Batman, Taz, Garnet, and Jake the Dog. Like all characters in MultiVersus, LeBron does have dialogue, but voice actor John Bentley will provide his voice rather than the athlete himself. LeBron will officially join the roster on July 26 when the game launches into open beta access.

After LeBron, the next characters coming are Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty. Morty is a projectile- and countering-focused character and will be added to the game on August 9 at the start of season 1. Rick’s move set is focused on his wacky gadgets and ability to summon Meeseeks. He doesn’t have a release date just yet, but will arrive during season 1.

MultiVersus is free-to-play so there’s no need to pre-order or purchase the game; however, it does have microtransactions for premium currency. Early access to the game’s open beta started on July 19 for those who participated in prior closed network tests. MultiVersus Open Beta will be available for everyone to try on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on August 26.

