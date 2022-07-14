 Skip to main content
MultiVersus enters early access next week ahead of full beta launch this month

Cristina Alexander
By

Warner Bros. Games has announced that the open beta for MultiVersus, its own free-to-play spin  on Super Smash Bros., will begin on July 26 (just a day before Bugs Bunny’s birthday). The game will also get an early access period starting on July 19.

The announcement of MultiVersus‘ open beta comes with a new gameplay trailer, giving us a closer look at the multifarious attack techniques each character brings to the battlefield, as well their unlockable skins and variants. Some cosmetics are spot on, like Bugs’ What’s Opera, Doc? costume, while others are bizarre, like Iron Giant, who will be playable at the start of the early access period, wearing flamingo floaties and swim trunks.

MultiVersus‘ early access will be available to players who participated in the closed alpha back in May, as well as those who received a code via Twitch Drops. The open beta will be available for free with full cross-play support for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Both the open beta and early access will have eight different arenas, including the Batcave, Finn and Jake’s Tree Fort, and Scooby’s Haunted Mansion. They will also come with various gameplay modes, including 2 vs. 2 co-op matches, 1 vs. 1 matches, tutorials, and local matches supporting up to four players, which is a new feature.

“Player progression and unlocks earned during the open beta will carry forward through the life of the game,” Tony Huynh, c0-founder and director of Player First Games, said in a video. He added that Player First Games plans to add new characters, new arenas, new cosmetics, and other kinds of content during the upcoming seasons of MultiVersus.

