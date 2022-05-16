 Skip to main content
MultiVersus gets Taz, the Iron Giant, and a summer beta

Cristina Alexander
By

Warner Bros. Games released its cinematic trailer for MultiVersus, the free-to-play Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game featuring your favorite characters across various Warner Bros. franchises courtesy of Player First Games. The game is getting an open beta this summer.

After the game was announced in November 2021, Warner Bros. confirmed that Bugs Bunny, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Garnet and Steven from Steven Universe, and some DC superheroes were on the MultiVersus fighter roster. On Monday, the trailer revealed three more characters added to the mix: The whirlwind Tasmanian Devil (aka Taz), mystery-solving sleuth Velma from Scooby-Doo, and an animated film fan favorite, The Iron Giant.

Warner Bros. also announced that the open beta test for MultiVersus will start in July, but it hasn’t revealed when players will be able to sign up for it. In the meantime, you can still register for the closed alpha test, which starts on Thursday and runs through May 27.

The alpha test will allow you to play as 15 characters, including the recently introduced Taz and Velma (excluding The Iron Giant for some reason). It will feature seven different arenas, including Batman’s Batcave, Finn and Jake’s Tree Fort, and Scooby’s Haunted Mansion. Players will be able to test various modes, including 2-versus-2 team-based co-op mode, one-on-one matches, four-player free-for-all fights, and practice mode in The Lab.

MultiVersus hasn’t been given an exact release date yet, but it’s already been confirmed that Warner Bros. will host a 22-versus-2 tournament for the game at EVO in the future. The game is slated to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC with crossplay support.

