MultiVersus brings Warner Bros. characters to Smash Bros.-style platform fighter

Otto Kratky
By

Warner Bros. Games revealed its take on the platform fighter genre today with a trailer for MultiVersus. It pits iconic WB characters, from Batman to Tom and Jerry, against each other in Smash Bros.-style brawls. The game, which will include crossplay, is set to launch next year and will be free to play.

MultiVersus will emphasize social cooperative play, or duos as it’s typically called in other platform fighters. In duos, two teams of two take each other on, with the team that comes out on top typically chaining together complex combos. MulitVersus is trying to deepen that theme by giving characters moves that are geared toward teammates first and foremost. Batman, for instance, can throw a smoke bomb to obscure his allies, and Steven Universe can throw his shield to protect his partner. It’s a stark difference from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which was released earlier this year and is geared toward competitive solo play.

Characters fight in Thymiscara in MultiVersus.

As a free-to-play game, MultiVersus will also constantly be updating. The game’s current roster, which also includes Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Arya Stark, and Adventure Time‘s Finn and Jake, will grow as the game is supported post-launch. Surprisingly, the game also features some of the most recognizable names in voice acting reprising their roles. John DiMaggio returns to voice Jake the dog and Kevin Conroy reprises his role as Batman for the game.

It seems like players will be able to customize characters’ move sets to some extent. The trailer goes over the perks for one character, which appear to be swappable.

MultiVersus is set to release sometime in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

