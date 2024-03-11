 Skip to main content
MultiVersus returns in May with a new mode, Unreal 5 tweaks, and more

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for the relaunch of MultiVersus in 2024.
WB Games

WB Games and Player First Games announced that MultiVersus, their free-to-play fighting game featuring characters from various Warner Bros.’ owned properties, will return on May 28.

MultiVersus, a fighting game heavily inspired by Super Smash Bros., originally entered an Open Beta period on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in July 2022 and became a surprise hit when I did so. I gave MultiVersus a three-and-a-half-star review and called it “fun at its core, with a take on the platform genre that is wholly unique.” Interest in the game eventually dropped off hard, though, and in March 2023, WB Games announced plans to take the game offline so Player First Games could refine it for a 2024 release. It’s been unplayable online since June 2023, and fans worried whether MultiVersus would ever return.

In a video posted on YouTube Monday morning, Game Director Tony Huynh confirmed MultiVersus‘ impending return. Huynh explained that Player First Games has used this extra time to add new characters like Marvin the Martian and new stages, bring the game over to Unreal Engine 5 to improve its visuals, add new moves and mechanics to existing characters, and improve the netcode and game performance in online play. Cross-play and cross-progression will be supported at release.

The relaunched MultiVersus will also include a PvE gameplay mode. Footage of the mode shows Wonder Woman and Finn from Adventure Time fighting off a computer-controlled Marvin the Martian and LeBron James.

When it launches, MultiVersus will be available on all the platforms it was originally: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

