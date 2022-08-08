 Skip to main content
All the free characters in MultiVersus right now

Jesse Lennox
By

Taking a page from other free-to-play games with large rosters, such as League of Legends, MultiVersus gives players multiple ways to experiment with new characters. Without playing to earn enough gold to completely unlock a character, you can always play the full roster in training or local modes. However, that won’t be the way most people want to play, and with more and more characters planned to come to this crossover fighter, even the most dedicated players will have trouble earning enough currency to unlock them all.

That’s where the rotation of free characters becomes so valuable. MultiVersus rotates which characters in its roster are free for everyone bi-monthly, or every two weeks, with the current offering being four free characters at a time. Here are who you can play as, free of charge, right now.

Who are the free characters in MultiVersus right now?

A character roster of WB characters.

From July 26 through August 9, these are the free characters available in MultiVersus and what class they’re from:

  • Superman — Tank
  • Garnet — Brawler
  • Reindog — Support
  • Finn — Assassin

Note that playing and leveling up as these characters while they’re free will carry over if you purchase them later on or if they come back into the rotation later. You will keep any mastery levels and rewards you unlock with that character. If you become attached to a character during this two-week window, you will need to either spend some Gold or Gleamium to unlock them permanently.

