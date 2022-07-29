Is MultiVersus cross-platform?

Gaming has come a long way since the days of locking multiplayer games between consoles, PC, and even mobile. It wasn’t that long ago that if you wanted to play an online game with your friends, you all had to be playing on the same system. Now, however, more and more titles are embracing the cross-platform future in which it doesn’t matter where you own a game. As long as you and your friends all have it, you can match up regardless of whether you’re on PC or console.

MultiVersus is not only a game that heavily relies on a thriving and populated online community to function but is also free to play. Both factors mean that the developers want as many people playing as possible, with no barriers to entry. So, naturally, they would want to include cross-platform support, right? If you’re unsure if you can play with others on different systems, and if so whether you can swap between platforms yourself and not lose progress, here’s a full breakdown of MultiVersus’ cross-platform support.

Does MultiVersus have cross-platform support?

Yes, even in the beta phase MultiVersus has full cross-platform support across all consoles and PC. You can play with, and against, players on any other platform at any time, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, the game is not out on Switch, leaving that platform as the one missing link. If the game does eventually make its way to Switch, we expect it to have cross-platform support at launch.

Additionally, MultiVersus also has complete cross-progression support so you can carry over any characters, cosmetics, and battle pass progression you have on one system and pick it up on another. You’re never stuck on one platform in this hit platform fighter, so get out there and get brawling with your friends!

