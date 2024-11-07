 Skip to main content
MultiVersus is underperforming, but Warner Bros. is still focused on IP

By
Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed that its free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus has underperformed, along with the rest of its video game division, as it announced two new characters coming to the character crossover brawler on Thursday.

As reported by IGNMultiVersus has contributed another $100 million to the already $200 million write-down from earlier this year after Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which launched to poor reviews, sold less than the company expected. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed in a recent earnings call that the games division has been “substantially underperforming.” However, he added that the company has four brands that it’ll focus on: Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC (Batman in particular got a shoutout).

Warner Bros. Discovery only released one new game in the most recent financial quarter — Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions — but it’s been supporting games like Mortal Kombat 1 and MultiVersus, along with reportedly developing a Hogwarts Legacy director’s cut. The single-player Harry Potter simulator was the top-selling game of 2023, so the company wants to lean further into that IP, with a sequel set to align with the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series.

“We’re through some of the worst — and it hasn’t been pretty on the gaming business — but we have four games that are really powerful and have a real constituency that love them, and we’re going to focus on those four primarily,” Zaslav said. “We’re going to go away from trying to launch 10, 12, 15, 20 different games. I think we have a real chance now with focus to have the gaming business be steadier.”

MultiVersus - Official Raven “Too Dark to Care” Gameplay Trailer

The earnings call comes on the same day that the company announced more characters for MultiVersus‘ upcoming fourth season, which will launch on November 12. Midnight Misfits will feature Adventure Time‘s Marceline and Raven from DC. Raven will be available at the start of the season, while Marceline will come to the game at a later date. The season ends on January 21, 2025.

MultiVersus is also getting a new arena mode that’ll have players match up in teams of two and hop in a match with a total of eight teams. There will also be two new maps.

Despite the results, Warner Bros. Discovery doesn’t seem to be letting up on MultiVersus any time soon. It falls into its focus on established IP (in that it features multiple IPs), and the company also recently acquired developer Player First Games to work more closely on the fighting game.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
