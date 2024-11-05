Hogwarts Legacy sequel will align with the HBO Harry Potter show

A sequel to the popular Harry Potter action-adventure game Hogwarts Legacy is a high priority for Warner Bros., with the company revealing the first details about this follow-up in a recent interview.

Speaking to Variety, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment President David Haddad called this sequel a “very big priority” for the company, going on to admit that “fans are looking for more things in this world” and that WB Games wants to “build authentic experiences to delight them.” Haddad also confirmed that the WB’s gaming team is working with Warner Bros. Television to ensure that “big-picture storytelling elements” align with what will happen in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series.

Recommended Videos

As for controversial author J.K. Rowling’s involvement with Hogwarts Legacy’s sequel and other upcoming Harry Potter projects, Robert Oberschelp, Warner Bros. Discovery’s head of global consumer products, says that “if we’re going to ever go beyond a canon conversation, we make sure that we’re all comfortable with what we’re doing.”

Haddad credits Warner Bros.’ reinvigorated Harry Potter push to the success of Hogwarts Legacy. Avalanche Software’s latest was the bestselling game of 2023, outselling Call of Duty. The Variety article these details came from confirms Hogwarts Legacy has sold over 30 million copies as of October 2024. As such, it makes sense that Warner Bros. is highly prioritizing a follow-up and making sure that it aligns with what the franchise is doing in the television space.

The sequel to Hogwarts Legacy does not yet have a title, confirmed platforms, or release window. We’ll keep you updated whenever Warner Bros. publicly decides to unveil those details; in the meantime, you can play Hogwarts Legacy on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.