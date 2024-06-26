Who is making HBO’s new Harry Potter series? The answer may surprise you

The Harry Potter creative team is starting to assemble.

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series has named Francesca Gardiner as showrunner and writer. Additionally, Mark Mylod has been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Gardiner and Mylod, who will executive produce the Harry Potter series, worked together on Succession, HBO’s award-winning drama that ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2023.

Gardiner’s writing and producing credits include Killing Eve, His Dark Materials, and The Man in the High Castle. Mylod directed 2022’s The Menu and will helm several episodes of The Last of Us season 2.

The Harry Potter television series has been in development since 2021. According to a press release, the series will be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.” Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will not reprise their roles as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively.

Instead, the series will feature a “new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

The Harry Potter series was originally branded as a Max Original. However, the series will now be rebranded as an HBO Original due to a change in Warner Bros. marketing strategies. Welcome to Derry and Lanterns will follow suit and transition from Max Originals to HBO Originals.

Casting news is expected at a later date. A production timeline or release window has also not been announced. However, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on the company’s earnings call that he expects the series to air in 2026.

Executive producers on the Harry Potter series include Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The HBO series stems from Warner Bros. Television in association with Brontë Film and TV.

