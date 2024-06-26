 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Who is making HBO’s new Harry Potter series? The answer may surprise you

By
Harry, Hermoine, and Ron stand next to each other in a line.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Harry Potter creative team is starting to assemble.

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series has named Francesca Gardiner as showrunner and writer. Additionally, Mark Mylod has been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Gardiner and Mylod, who will executive produce the Harry Potter series, worked together on Succession, HBO’s award-winning drama that ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2023.

Recommended Videos

Gardiner’s writing and producing credits include Killing Eve, His Dark Materials, and The Man in the High Castle. Mylod directed 2022’s The Menu and will helm several episodes of The Last of Us season 2.

The Harry Potter television series has been in development since 2021. According to a press release, the series will be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.” Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will not reprise their roles as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively.

Instead, the series will feature a “new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

Harry holding his wand for the first time in Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Harry Potter series was originally branded as a Max Original. However, the series will now be rebranded as an HBO Original due to a change in Warner Bros. marketing strategies. Welcome to Derry and Lanterns will follow suit and transition from Max Originals to HBO Originals.

Casting news is expected at a later date. A production timeline or release window has also not been announced. However, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on the company’s earnings call that he expects the series to air in 2026.

Executive producers on the Harry Potter series include Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The HBO series stems from Warner Bros. Television in association with Brontë Film and TV.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 TV shows you need to watch in May 2024
Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in Dark Matter.

Not sure what you need to watch in May? There are several shows returning with new seasons, along with a handful of new shows that you might want to add to your watch list. Bridgerton fans will be delighted to know that the record-breaking series is returning with the first part of its third season, while sci-fi fans will be intrigued with the premise of the Apple TV+ show Dark Matter, especially if you've read the book on which it’s based.

The five TV shows you need to watch in May are available on top streaming services, like Max, Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Keep track of the premiere dates and plot them on your calendar so you don’t miss out, or wait until the end of the month to binge as many episodes as you can, since many of these shows' episodes are released on a weekly basis.
Hacks season 3 (May 2)
Hacks Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max

Read more
3 best (HBO) Max movies you need to watch on New Year’s Day
A man shines a flashlight in Barbarian.

2024 has rolled around, and you're looking for a way to spend the first day of the new year. If you want something to stream, Max may have the deepest bench of titles worth exploring.

From classics to more modern movies, it has something for everyone across an array of genres and categories. These three titles may not all be to your liking, but between them, you should find something that is exactly what you're looking for as you ring in the new year.
Barbie (2023)
Barbie | Main Trailer

Read more
All the new series heading to Max, including Penguin and Harry Potter
Colin Farrell in Max's Penguin spinoff.

HBO Max, as a brand, is no more. In its place, Warner Bros. Discovery is unveiling Max, the long-promised combination of HBO Max and Discovery+. And while the new Discovery shows don't exactly thrill us, the powers that be at WBD have dropped a lot of new information about Max original series that should help it hang on to the HBO crowd. And perhaps the biggest arrival is The Penguin, the upcoming spinoff from The Batman.

The Penguin | In-Production Teaser | Max

Read more