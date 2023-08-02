Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

We’ve recently been treated to a new set of platform fighters trying to oust Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the best fighting game on Nintendo Switch, and one of the most promising has been Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Combining the combat of a platform fighter with tons of classic Nick characters seemed like a surefire hit, and yet the first release wasn’t without issue. It had the roster and good online play going for it but was lacking in modes, polish, and even voice-acting on release. Now that the sequel has been announced, many hope that it will fix those issues with the original and make Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 the cross-over fighter of our childhood dreams. There are no commercials for this show, so tune in to learn everything we know about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Release date window

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is only stated to be coming sometime later in 2023. There are only a few months left in this year, so no matter when it lands we won’t have to wait too long.

Platforms

Just like the first, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be hitting on all the major platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam. We also know that the game will feature full cross-platform support, so no need to worry about which platform you purchase it on.

Trailers

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - Exclusive Announcement Trailer

IGN was given the exclusive announcement trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 which wastes no time in showing classic Nick characters duking it out. We start off seeing many of the original cast before shifting to none other than Squidward watching the fun from his window — a direct reference to the popular meme. This time, however, he joins in on the fun as a new fighter.

We then get a little montage of more combat, plus another meme or two, and showcasing how the visual style has improved. The trailer ends with the introduction of yet another new fighter: Jimmy Neutron.

Gameplay

Gameplay will largely be the same between Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 and its predecessor. The focus of the game will be to punch, kick, slash, blast, and generally pummel your opponents however you can to knock them off the stage. In an interview with Polygon, director Diego Rodriguez highlighted some of the changes coming to the game. These include switching from digital to analog inputs for more responsive controls, more attack and defensive options, and perhaps most importantly, a meter. This appears to function like a super meter in Street Fighter where you can spend some meter to modify attacks for additional damage and effect, cancel moves, perform ultimate attacks, and more.

Rodriguez also confirmed that all the characters will feature fully recorded voice acting on launch.

One major new addition is a single-player campaign where you will take control of various characters to fight to stop Vlad Plasmius (the main villain from Danny Phantom) from taking over the Nickelodeon universe. This mode will apparently also have some roguelike elements where losing a match in the story will cause some progress to be lost but keep other aspects that can help make your next attempt easier.

A new suite of minigames will be available as well to play alone or with friends to compete for high scores on online leaderboards. While the details of each game aren’t known, they will be called Pinch the Blimps, Whack-a-Bot, and Irken Armada Bootcamp Survival.

Roster

Based on the trailer, here are all the characters we’ve spotted so far:

Spongebob

Patrick

Squidward

Sandy

Danny Phantom

April O’Neil

Nigel Thornberry

Michelangelo

Reptar

Garfield

Rocko

Jenny

Zim

Helga

Korra

Leonardo

Donatello

Raphael

Lincoln Loud

Lucy Loud

Ren and Stimpy

Aang

Toph

Jimmy Neutron

This only leaves CatDog, Hugh Neutron, Oblina, Powdered Toast Man, and Shredder missing from the first game’s roster, but it is possible that they could be included but not shown in this trailer.

While none of them have been listed, we do know that there are 4 characters planned as DLC for the season pass that will be released throughout 2024.

Preorder

Even though Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 doesn’t have a solid release date, you can start preordering via the official website. Currently, there are three editions to pick from, as well as a season pass. Here’s how they break down:

Base Edition — $50

The base game

Patrick Elastic Waistband costume

Deluxe Edition — $70 (digital only)

All Base Edition content

Season Pass

Ultimate Edition — $80 (digital only)

Everything from the Deluxe Edition

1 Exclusive costume for every character

