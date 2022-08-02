 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to earn gold in MultiVersus

Jesse Lennox
By

Nothing is ever really free — or at least the people making it will still provide you plenty of ways to pay for something given to you for "free." MultiVersus is not nearly as bad as many other free games that almost require people to pay real money in order to compete or progress, but it does still include multiple in-game currency types that can be used for different purposes. Some things will only be available for the premium paid currency called Gleamium, while others can be bought with either Gleamium or the earnable currency, Gold.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Play and win

Gold is a very valuable currency to rack up in MultiVersus. You will use it for a ton of stuff, and if you can reliably earn enough of it, there's not much you will need to open up your wallet for to get in the game. Of course, there are different ways to earn Gold, and each way will get you different amounts. They're all somewhat tied together, so you can, and should, try to focus your efforts to earn as much as you can at once. There are a few methods at your disposal, so here are the best ways to earn Gold in MultiVersus.

Further reading

A large group of DC and Warner Bros characters stand together in MultiVersus.

How to earn Gold

Earning Gold in MultiVersus will almost entirely come down to simply playing the game. However, you can make this more efficient in a few ways. Here's how to maximize your Gold earnings naturally.

Step 1: Play and win matches. This is the obvious one. Playing matches will always reward you with Gold. However, you also get a little bonus for winning matches that bumps up your earnings a bit. It probably goes without saying, but always try to win for the biggest payout.

Step 2: Complete daily and battle pass missions. You get a nice list of daily missions every day in MultiVersus that usually only require you to do one or two things but can pay out with some easy Gold. Battle pass levels can also have Gold as a reward, so look to level up your pass while playing to always be working toward a new level.

Step 3: Get toasted. You can't control this one, but getting toasted after a match gives you 25 Gold every time it happens. You can toast other people to ping them to toast you back, but this one is kind of out of your control.

Step 4: Level up characters. Rotate around the roster and take advantage of leveling up low-level characters to earn the Gold bonus for leveling up with as many of them as you can. Every character you hit rank five with will reward you with 100 coins.

Step 5: Play with friends. Just by inviting a friend to your party when searching for matches, you give yourself not only a 30% XP buff but also 30% more Gold.

Buying toast with gold.

How to farm Gold

Gold farming can be slightly tedious and isn't as fun as just playing MultiVersus, but if you're desperate to earn Gold as fast as possible, try this out.

Step 1: Join a party with a friend.

Step 2: Play two-versus-two matches against easy AI opponents and win.

Step 3: Repeatedly toast your friend and have them toast you after each match.

Editors' Recommendations

How to play local matches in MultiVersus

Shaggy, Arya Stark, Batman, and Buds Bunny on an Acme rocket.

Is MultiVersus cross-platform?

Shaggy, Superman, Tom & Jerry, and Wonder Woman prepare to fight in MultiVersus.

How to Toast in MultiVersus

Buying toast with gold.

The best characters to unlock first in MultiVersus

A character roster of WB characters.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

iMac 27-inch: Everything we know about Apple’s larger, more powerful iMac

Apple iMac Pro News

These are the 10 most-viewed YouTube videos of all time

The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.

Best cheap space heater deals for August 2022

Stay warm with space heaters

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for August 2022

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Chinese rocket debris comes down near villages

A Chinese Long March-5B rocket launches from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, carrying the space station module Wentian on July 24, 2022.

Kanye West’s new mobile app caps off his peculiar history with video games

Donda West, the late mother of rapper Kanye West, flies through the clouds on a pegasus in cancelled iOS game "Only One."

‘Wordle’ today, August 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#409)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Game of Thrones: Best Daenerys Targaryen episodes to prep for House of the Dragon

Daenerys Targaryen with Drogon behind her in Game of Thrones.