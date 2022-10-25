 Skip to main content
Black Adam comes to MultiVersus alongside arcade mode

Cristina Alexander
By

After two months of waiting, DC’s Black Adam will finally join the battle on MultiVersus later this week. And in a shock to fans (literally and figuratively) he’s also bringing Arcade Mode to the game with him.

Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games released a teaser trailer on Twitter last night of a 1980s-style TV commercial showing a MultiVersus arcade machine and Black Adam showing up on the screen in pixel form to the sound of thunder before the lightning causes a blackout. As shown in the banner for Season 1, the Black Adam that will come to the game is based on the comic books, not the DCEU version played by Dwayne Johnson in the latest film, Black Adam.

Extra, Extra: Unexplainable Lightning Surges Jolt Arcades Everywhere! Black Adam and Arcade Mode join #MultiVersus later this week! pic.twitter.com/gW2YGyWbhx

&mdash; MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 24, 2022

Game director Tony Huynh confirmed that Arcade Mode is being added to MultiVersus in a one-word response to a fan who asked if there will be an online co-op for the mode. The trailer didn’t give much detail about the anti-hero’s moveset nor preview any of his basic attacks like the other characters who came before him, but it was a clever way to confirm his appearance in the game.

Warner Bros. Games didn’t say exactly when Black Adam or Arcade Mode will come to MultiVersus. However, the earliest they will probably be released into the game via an update is October 28.

Black Adam is the fifth DC superhero to join the MultiVersus roster after Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Harley Quinn — all of whom were included in the game since it went into public beta in July. He also joins some of the latest characters from other franchises who were added to the game since the beginning of Season 1, including Rick, Morty, and Stripes from Gremlins.

