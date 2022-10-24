5 video games to play after you’ve watched Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson will make his grand DCEU debut with the upcoming Black Adam. Starring as the classic DC antihero, the seemingly infallible Johnson will attempt to inject a jolt of much-needed electricity into the otherwise gloomy and decaying DCEU. And, with Black Adam shaping to be one of the most powerful characters in the DCEU and some help from a fan-favorite character who spent too much time away from the screen, the highly-anticipated film has everything to win at the box office.

Seeing The Rock doing his sparkly thing might leave some fans in the mood for other similar properties. And while multiple films might scratch that itch — indeed, the current cinematic market has superhero films up the wazoo — several video games will also get the job done. Whether they have Black Adam as a playable character or major antagonist or simply feature similar themes or settings, these games will satisfy fans looking for something similar to Black Adam.

Injustice: Gods Among Us / Injustice 2

The Injustice franchise is somewhat divisive. It’s guilty of abusing the “evil Superman” trope, and the story mode leaves plenty to be desired; however, the overall premise is intriguing, and the idea of DC’s mightiest powerhouses going at it against each other is just too good to pass.

Black Adam has a strong presence in both games, although his characterization differs from Johnson’s take. Still, the character’s DNA is there, and the games don’t shy away from showing him as one of DC’s most powerful characters, which is the cornerstone of the film’s plot. Black Adam is far from Injustice‘s star — that honor might belong to the Man of Steel — but he has a significant enough presence to be among the franchise’s most memorable characters, outranking some of DC’s other, more famous heroes. Fans looking for more Black Adam after the film can’t go wrong with Injustice, especially if they want to see what the antihero is capable of in battle.

God of War

The God of War series is long and proud, remaining a favorite of gamers throughout the decades. However, 2018’s entry took it to another level, with God of War becoming one of the best video games of all time and cementing the series as one of the best in modern gaming. The plot abandons its predecessors’ Greek mythology-inspired plots in favor of Norse mythology, crafting a deeply humane story that never abandons the thrills that first made the series a success.

Kratos and Black Adam share similar DNAs as characters, even if their stories diverge significantly. Still, both God of War and Black Adam are stories about god-like figures struggling with their powers, pasts, and places in a world that doesn’t quite understand them. The struggle to relate to others is also a crucial point on their journeys, as is their mercurial nature and their place as either “hero” or “villain.” On a more superficial level, God of War more than succeeds as an old-fashioned adventure, which will surely satisfy fans of Black Adam who want more of the excitement they found in the film.

Lego DC Super-Villains

Lego has crafted a nice niche for itself in the gaming world. Indeed, the series, which covers everything from Lego Batman to Lego Star Wars, delivers on every front, making itself a must-play for gamers worldwide. Their DC entries are unironically among the best video games based on the esteemed comic book properties, with colorful and approachable plots that succeed in providing quality entertainment for fans of all ages.

2018’s Lego DC Super-Villains, a spin-off of the wildly successful Lego Batman series, showcases DC’s meanest characters, including Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, and even Darkseid. Black Adam is a playable character in the game, first appearing on level 8. Sure, Lego DC Super-Villains might lack some of the self-importance and gravitas as other video games based on DC — looking right at you, Arkhamverse; still, it will provide a fun and even challenging experience for fans looking for another healthy dose of Black Adam. He isn’t the story’s star — he hardly ever is — but he plays a prominent enough role to leave his fans satisfied.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed is one of those gaming franchises that will never go away. The premise is too good, providing ample and seemingly inexhaustible opportunities for the future. However, the franchise did suffer a dramatic revamp with 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, which turned the series into a full RPG and took fans further into the past than ever before, traveling to Ptolemaic Egypt to explore the origins of the conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Order of the Templars.

Origins offers a fairly accurate recreation of Ptolemaic Egypt, which fans of Black Adam will greatly appreciate. After all, a major part of the character’s lore is his origins as a slave in the ancient city of Kahndaq. More than one fan will become enthralled by the idea of pharaonic Egypt, a period in history that remains fascinating and a major source of inspiration for numerous entertainment projects. With its sumptuous design, sprawling open world, and accurate depictions of everyday life, Assassin’s Creed Origins should have no problem satisfying history buffs feeling in an ancient Egypt mood after watching Black Adam.

MultiVersus

Warner Bros. took a page from Nintendo’s playbook and came up with its own multi-franchise battle royale game. “Cleverly” titled MultiVersus, the game throws famous characters from multiple franchises and throws them into the ring. Players can find everyone from Batman and Superman to Rick Sanchez and Arya Stark. As it turns out, Black Adam will also show up… eventually, anyway.

The character will only show up because of the live-action film, which should be reason enough for fans to want to play. Moreover, MultiVersus will surely play up Black Adam’s abilities and powers, working in tandem with the film to confirm him as one of DC’s leading powerhouses going forward. Indeed, we might be living in a world where Black Adam will supplant Green Lantern or Martian Manhunter as one of DC’s leading figures, and projects like MultiVersus will do their fair share to see that happen.

