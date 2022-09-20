Every character in MultiVersus

Just like the excitement riled up with each new cast member announcement for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, MultiVersus has already built up plenty of hype with just how unpredictable its roster of characters is. Even the cast that launched with the game included some off-the-wall choices like Arya Stark and The Iron Giant, but WB and Player First Games have committed to not only supporting the game with new updates and balance patches but even more wild characters.

With a roster as diverse as this, and the pace at which new ones are added and announced, it may be difficult to keep up with all the familiar faces packed into this platform fighter. Because it’s free to play, it is especially important to know what characters are in the game, as well as who is coming up, so you can save up your gold to pick them up as soon as you can. To help keep it all straight, here’s a full list of all the current and confirmed characters in MultiVersus.

See more

All current characters

Here is the full roster of all the characters currently playable in MultiVersus, as well as where they are originally from.

Arya Stark — Game of Thrones

Batman — Batman

Bugs Bunny — Looney Tunes

Finn — Adventure Time

Garnet — Steven Universe

Gizmo — Gremlins

Harley Quinn — Batman

The Iron Giant — The Iron Giant

Jake — Adventure Time

LeBron James — Space Jam: A New Legacy

Morty — Rick and Morty

Reindog — MultiVersus

Shaggy — Scooby-Doo Where Are You?

Steven Universe — Steven Universe

Superman — Superman

Taz — Looney Runes

Tom and Jerry — Tom and Jerry

Velma — Scooby-Doo Where Are You?

Wonder Woman — Wonderwoman

All confirmed upcoming characters

While there have been tons of leaks and data-mined characters for MultiVersus, these are the only ones confirmed to be coming to the game as of now.

Rick — Rick and Morty

Black Adam — Black Adam

Stripe — Gremlins

Editors' Recommendations