MultiVersus‘ Open Beta is getting shut down on June 25, but the game isn’t shutting down for good. Instead, developer Player First Games and publisher WB Games are taking MultiVersus offline ahead of a planned relaunch in early 2024.

MultiVersus - Open Beta Update

The fighting game, which is Warner Bros. version of Super Smash Bros., launched last year to some acclaim from fans and critics. Despite an initial wave of popularity, the game’s active player base tanked in 2023, dropping by 99% at one point. Now, the game will largely go offline while the developers work towards an official 1.0 release. Game director Tony Huynh explained the unusual move in a video and FAQ detailing what’s next.

Related Videos

“There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view on where we need to focus, specifically on the content cadence of new characters, maps, and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, along with netcode and matchmaking improvements,” says Huynh. “We’ll also be reworking the progression system and looking at new ways for players to connect with friends in the game … As part of this process, we’ll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024.”

After June 25, those who have MultiVersus downloaded will only be able to play offline modes like training and local multiplayer. The game will no longer be available to download and premium currency Gleamium will no longer be available for purchase after April 4. To compensate, MultiVersus‘ Season 2 battle pass is being extended until March 25, and all purchased items and progression will be carried over to next year’s launch.

While players got the impression that MultiVersus was going to stay live from open beta through its 1.0 launch, that is apparently not the case. Hopefully, Player First Games and WB Games stick to their word and do eventually re-release the game, as it could be better with some much-needed improvements.

MultiVersus’ Open Beta ends on June 25, with the full game’s launch slated for early 2024.

Editors' Recommendations