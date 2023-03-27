 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

MultiVersus to shut down in June ahead of relaunch in 2024

Tomas Franzese
By

MultiVersus‘ Open Beta is getting shut down on June 25, but the game isn’t shutting down for good. Instead, developer Player First Games and publisher WB Games are taking MultiVersus offline ahead of a planned relaunch in early 2024.

MultiVersus - Open Beta Update

The fighting game, which is Warner Bros. version of Super Smash Bros., launched last year to some acclaim from fans and critics. Despite an initial wave of popularity, the game’s active player base tanked in 2023, dropping by 99% at one point. Now, the game will largely go offline while the developers work towards an official 1.0 release. Game director Tony Huynh explained the unusual move in a video and FAQ detailing what’s next.

Related Videos

“There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view on where we need to focus, specifically on the content cadence of new characters, maps, and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, along with netcode and matchmaking improvements,” says Huynh. “We’ll also be reworking the progression system and looking at new ways for players to connect with friends in the game … As part of this process, we’ll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024.”

After June 25, those who have MultiVersus downloaded will only be able to play offline modes like training and local multiplayer. The game will no longer be available to download and premium currency Gleamium will no longer be available for purchase after April 4. To compensate, MultiVersusSeason 2 battle pass is being extended until March 25, and all purchased items and progression will be carried over to next year’s launch. 

While players got the impression that MultiVersus was going to stay live from open beta through its 1.0 launch, that is apparently not the case. Hopefully, Player First Games and WB Games stick to their word and do eventually re-release the game, as it could be better with some much-needed improvements

MultiVersus’ Open Beta ends on June 25, with the full game’s launch slated for early 2024. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Death Stranding 2: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Sam with grey hair.

There were plenty of hints along the way, and even some leaks by the leading man himself, but it was only made official at the Game Awards 2022 that Death Stranding 2 is on its way. Coming from the same influential and creative mind as the original, as well as the Metal Gear franchise before it, Hideo Kojima introduced the game himself. Of course, nothing about Kojima's games are straight forward, and what was revealed about Death Stranding 2 probably raised more questions than it answered. We're strapping on our boots, connecting to our BBs, and are ready to make the trek to find out everything there is about Death Stranding 2.
Release date

The trailer didn't give us a release date for Death Stranding 2, and in fact, even pointed out that this was just the game's working title and would likely change. That leads us to believe that 2023 is probably too soon to expect it, but 2024 certainly feels possible.
Platforms

Read more
How to connect a PS5 controller to a PC
playstation 5 controller ps5

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller is one of the biggest leaps in controller design ever, adding advanced haptic feedback to Sony’s new console. For games that take full advantage of it, like Astro’s Playroom, the effect it has on the play experience can be truly game-changing. Like most other console controllers, the DualSense can also be used to play games on PC, though without the full benefit of features like variable-resistance triggers.

For those who want to get a little more mileage out of their DualSense, here’s how to connect the PS5 controller to a PC. While the good news is that the DualSense works just like any other controller on a PC, the bad news is that, well, the DualSense works just like any other controller. It may lack the PS5-specific features that make it such a standout when connected to a PC, but it’s also simple to set up and use, whether you want to connect using a USB cable or Bluetooth.
How to connect a PS5 controller to PC with USB
Connecting the PS5 controller to a PC with a USB cable will likely be the go-to option for most people, as it’s extremely easy to do and won’t run the risk of draining the DualSense’s battery during a play session. Just connect the DualSense to a USB-C to USB-A cable (like the one that comes with the PS5), and plug the other end into your PC. If your PC has a USB-C port, you can also use a regular USB-C cable. If you’re purchasing a new DualSense on its own, as opposed to using one that comes with the console, just be aware that it won’t come with its own cable.
How to connect a PS5 controller to PC with Bluetooth
If your computer has built-in Bluetooth capability or you have a separate Bluetooth adapter, you can also connect the DualSense wirelessly. The process is the same as connecting any wireless controller. Just hold the PS button and the Create button on the DualSense to start pairing. On your PC, navigate to the Bluetooth & Other Devices menu and click Add Bluetooth or other device, then select the Bluetooth option. When the connection is made, the PS5 controller will show up as Wireless Controller in the menu.
How to use a PS5 controller on PC with Steam
The major caveat to using a PS5 controller on PC is that not all games will recognize it natively. Fortunately, Valve added limited DualSense support to Steam almost as soon as the PS5 was released and is continuing to add features. All the Steam games with controller support are playable with the DualSense, and functions like motion controls, rumble, and the light bar should work just like they did for the PS4’s controller, though new features like adaptive triggers still aren’t working.

Read more
Diablo IV’s always-online play threatens an otherwise killer time
Diablo IV characters stand in a cathedral.

The always-online Diablo IV is right around the corner. I had an enjoyable time exploring the setting of Act 1, the eerie Fractured Peaks zone that’s heavily inspired by northeastern Europe, while going hands-on with the game's open beta. It all worked well when the servers didn’t completely break down, forcing me to wait in a queue. Its always-online sensibilities are definitely a bold move for the series – which has traditionally fashioned itself as an action RPG with both offline and online features.

Once expected beta server issues were resolved, I got some insight into how this massive beast of an online role-playing game will likely function when the servers finally go live in June. I still agree with the healthy room for concern outlined in Digital Trends' previous Diablo IV preview, but Diablo IV is as challenging and grounded as Diablo 2 and as dynamic and speedy as Diablo 3. A captivating story that goes heavier on its own themes than past installments gives a strong reason for its sprawling open world, and its hefty combat offers a balanced mix of challenge and brain-tingling action that drew me in.

Read more