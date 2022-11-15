 Skip to main content
MultiVersus adds Marvin the Martian and Game of Thrones stage in Season 2

Cristina Alexander
By

MultiVersus season 2 has just begun, and Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games have announced a couple of new additions to the game: Marvin the Martian and a new stage based on Game of Thrones.

Marvin the Martian is the third Looney Tunes character to be added to the MultiVersus fighters roster after Bugs Bunny and Taz — or fourth if you include LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy. The polite alien will come with his trademark Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator explosive device, powerful blaster, and spaceship-summoning abilities. His full move set will be revealed at a later time.

Marvin the Martian render for MultiVersus
Warner Bros. Games

The Game of Thrones stage will be set in the famous Throne Room, which has the halls decked with the great Iron Throne and the finest pitfalls and hazards that can only be found in Westeros. It also comes with an all-new remix of the show’s iconic theme song, which has been composed with multiple sections that transition dynamically depending on the intensity of the match.

Arya Stark is the only Game of Thrones character on the MultiVersus roster so far. And with her brother, Jon Snow, and distant relative, Daenerys Targaryen, not coming to the game any time soon, it’s only fair that she would feel right at home in the new arena. The Throne Room map will be released at a later date.

The Throne Room stage from Game of Thrones
Warner Bros. Games

In the meantime, you can earn other new items and variants that come with the MultiVersus season 2 Battle Pass, including the Baker Street Tom and Jerry, Tea Time Reindog and a Pixel Finn profile icon. The premium Battle Pass includes variants for Astronaut Velma and Maestro Bugs, and the Arya Yawn taunt. And starting today, you can buy even more variants, including Samurai Batman, Evil Morty, and Fern Finn.

