Free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus was July 2022’s bestselling game in the United States, as revealed by market research company The NPD Group.

Although the game is free, its optional, paid Founder’s Packs “fit into the full game sale bucket,” according to NPD’s Mat Piscatella. This is noteworthy since NPD tracks dollar sales, not the number of copies sold.

There are three versions of the MultiVersus Founder’s Packs, including the Standard version for $40, Deluxe for $60, and Premium for $100. These special versions of the game offer Character Tokens, the Gleamium in-game currency, and other goodies.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – July 2022 Top 20 Sellers pic.twitter.com/a2YXDdqwp0 — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 19, 2022

MultiVersus came out ahead of Elden Ring — which has consistently topped the charts since its launch in February 2022 — along with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Digimon Survive, and even evergreen Nintendo titles Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Much like Super Smash Bros., MultiVersus is a platform fighter, in which players must knock their opponents from the stage to secure a victory. It launched on July 19 and comes from developer Player First Games, with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment serving as publisher.

MultiVersus has clearly taken the industry by storm thanks to its satisfying gameplay and varied roster. The game is comprised of characters that fall under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella, including Batman, The Iron Giant, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, and LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy. It’s gearing up to feature additional characters, as well, with some leaks pointing to the inclusion of Harry Potter, Beetlejuice, and even Fred Flintstone.

You can download the game for free right now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

