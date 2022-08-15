 Skip to main content
MultiVersus is expanding its roster with Gremlins and Black Adam

Billy Givens
By

After a brief delay, season 1 of MultiVersus is now underway — but that isn’t the only thing for fans to get excited about. Some fresh artwork for the game has revealed that DC’s Black Adam and Stripe from the horror franchise Gremlins are headed to the arena fighter in the near future.

The news was confirmed by Warner Bros. and Player First Games on Monday via season 1’s artwork featuring Black Adam and Stripe, which can be viewed on the game’s login screen or on its official website. The two fighters will follow season 1’s first batch of new characters, Rick and Morty from the hit animated show of the same name. Morty is expected to land in the game next Tuesday, August 23.

Black Adam and Stripe appear in MultiVersus promo art.

Black Adam joins other DC heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, all of whom have been available since the game entered its public beta last month. The inclusion of the character makes sense considering DC’s upcoming Black Adam film, which hits theaters in October. Meanwhile, the introduction of Gremlins antagonist Stripes proves the team’s willingness to dig into WB’s extensive history of memorable movies and characters. As of now, there isn’t any information about what types of fighters they will be, however.

MultiVersus season 1 brings multiple requested improvements to the game, including noticeable increases to Battle Pass XP rewards and the ability to test announcer packs before committing to a purchase. But more importantly, it features some much-needed buffs and nerfs to unbalanced characters alongside fixes for a variety of frustrating bugs. Here are the full patch notes.

