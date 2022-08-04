 Skip to main content
MultiVersus Season 1 delayed, pre-season extended until August 15

Jesse Lennox
By

The first season of MultiVersus is delayed to an unknown date, so its pre-season will now run until August 15.

We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 &amp; the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. (2/3)

&mdash; MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

As announced on the official MultiVersus Twitter account, both the start of Season 1 and the release of new character Morty were delayed to “a later date.” The statement did not indicate how long this delay would be, simply stating, “We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience and enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!”

Due to this delay, the current Battle Pass will no longer expire on August 8 but will extend to August 15 despite the verbiage on the pass itself not indicating the extension in-game. Morty was intended to be the first character launched at the start of Season 1, so it is assumed that his introduction into the game will remain tied to whatever the new Season 1 date ends up being.

The Season 1 delay came mere hours after details of the Season 1 Battle Pass emerged, which could indicate that this was a last-minute decision. Regardless, MultiVersus has thus far managed to keep their community happy with the recent addition of LeBron, as well as smaller updates and balance patches.

The free-to-play platform fighter MultiVersus gained a lot of attention during its beta periods and pre-release marketing cycle. The game features characters from a wide range of WB properties, including Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, and Shaggy in a Smash Bros.-style platform fighter. Currently in open beta, MultiVersus was ramping up for its full release; however, it looks like the first official season of content won’t be arriving as planned.

MultiVersus’ open beta is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

