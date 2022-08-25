Warner Bros Games chief isn’t worried about the Discovery merger

Warner Bros. Games head David Haddad says that he is feeling optimistic about Warner Bros. Discovery’s gaming division despite all of the chaos surrounding the merger between WB and Discovery.

“I do believe, especially moving forward, that we have a critically important role to play inside the company,” Haddad says in an interview with Axios. In fact, he mentions that the gaming division is profitable and that there are no planned layoffs or cut projects from new higher-ups. “Warner Bros. Discovery leadership has expressed a strong belief in the growth of the games business and being part of that overall company strategy,” he says.

Haddad went on to note that one of the strengths of Warner Bros Games is its eleven studios. The games it has released so far this year have been successful to some degree. April saw the release of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which garnered a generally positive reception. MultiVersus launched in July, and it handily beat out Elden Ring as the month’s bestselling game.

Warner Bros. Games still has plenty of high-profile titles coming out within the next year, including Gotham Knights, which is set to release on October 21. Hogwarts Legacy and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are due out next year as well. The publisher also has a mobile game called Harry Potter: Magic Awakened coming later this year in collaboration with Netease. Haddad clearly believes that this lineup puts the gaming division in a good position as the rest of the company suffers hardship, cancellations, and layoff.

The Warner Bros. Discover merger has sent entertainment headlines into a frenzy as the entity keeps canceling shows on HBO Max, moving release dates, and more. Thankfully, it seems like the games division will largely remain unaffected by these corporate antics, at least for now.

