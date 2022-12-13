High on Life is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The adventure will likely take you around 10 to 15 hours to beat, but you might want to plan to spend an extra 82 minutes in it. That’s because you can watch the 1994 cult classic Tammy and the T-Rex in its entirety within the game, if you so desire.

The central plot of High on Life revolves around a three-eyed alien named Gene who winds up crashing on the hero’s couch. While he earns his keep by coordinating bounties and giving players upgrades, he’s a bit of a mooch who spends the game watching TV. He very specifically seems to love Tammy and the T-Rex. If you’ve got time to kill, you can watch the entire movie in-game, start to finish.

Eat your heart out, Tubi.

Tammy & the T-Rex trailer (1994) Paul Walker Denise Richards

Tammy and the T-Rex is something of a cult classic with an absolutely bizarre plot. The horror comedy film stars Denise Richards as Tammy and Paul Walker as Michael, a pair of high-school sweethearts. After a fight with Tammy’s jealous ex-boyfriend, a group of mad scientists implant Michael’s consciousness into a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Vengeance ensues with the kind of campy kills you’d expect from a ’90s movie. You can even see a poster for it plastered in your house eventually.

Why Tammy and the T-Rex? I won’t pretend to know how it ended up here, but its absurd sci-fi premise seems like a natural fit for the game and creator Justin Roiland’s style in general. If you have some time to kill between missions, sit down and give it a watch.

Though if you insist on practicality, maybe just stream it on Shudder.

Editors' Recommendations