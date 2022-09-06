 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Metal: Hellsinger headlines Xbox Game Pass’ September lineup

DeAngelo Epps
By

A new month means new games are on the way to Xbox Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC. As always, the new catalog of incoming games includes multiple titles, but the easy highlight of September’s group is Metal: Hellsinger, a new first-person shooter that turns Doom into a rhythm game.

Metal: Hellsinger - Official Gameplay Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Metal: Hellsinger was originally announced two years ago by its developer Funcom. The game takes players to a hellish world reminiscent of something one would see in the new Bethesda Doom titles. Hellsinger‘s high-octane and heavy-movement gameplay are similar to those games as well. The twist here is that players have to shoot, move, and eradicate the forces of hell to the beat of a hellacious heavy metal soundtrack composed for the game.

Other than that, it’s a lighter start to the month for Game Pass. The Animal Crossing-like Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on the service as of today, but the rest of the list is comprised of curious indie games. Here’s the complete list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available today
  • Opus Magnum (PC) — Available today
  • Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC) — Available today
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) — September 13
  • DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 13
  • You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) — September 14
  • Despot’s Game (Console and PC) — September 15
  • Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X/S) — September 15

Quite a few games are leaving the service at the end of the month too. Notably, A Plague Tale: Innocence is leaving just as its sequel arrives next month. These are the games leaving Game Pass on September 15.

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)
  • Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Editors' Recommendations

Narrative RPG Pentiment is the Xbox exclusive to watch this fall

Andreas paints in Pentiment.

First-party Xbox game Pentiment will release on November 15

A boat in Pentiment

The Lords of the Fallen revives a long-dead Soulslike sequel

Key Art for The Lords of the Fallen shows the worlds of the living and the dead.

Once a PlayStation exclusive, Death Stranding is coming to Game Pass next week

Death Stranding

What is Nvidia Reflex?

Seer shooting an airborn robot.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is the right Soulslike for a post-Elden Ring world

Nor prepares to fast travel in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

Best board games 2022: For adults, families, two players, and more

The best Android games available right now (September 2022)

android games

Call of Duty will come to Game Pass and stay on PlayStation, Microsoft says

New Operators in watch tower in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition just hit another hurdle in the U.K.

Phil Spencer standing in front of a Microsoft Studios logo.

Best Labor Day Sales 2022: The best early deals to shop today

black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized

Best graphics cards 2022: finding the best GPU for gaming

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage announced with more info coming next week

Assassin's Creed Mirage Key Art