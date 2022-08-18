 Skip to main content
Dead Island 2 leaks on Amazon with a February release date

George Yang
By

An Amazon listing for Dead Island 2 has been leaked, providing details about the long-awaited sequel. The release date noted on the listing is February 3, 2023. The listing also confirms that it will launch on at least PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox platforms.

According to the listing, Dead Island 2 takes place in various locations across Los Angeles, including Venice Beach and Beverly Hills. There are six characters, called Slayers, to choose from with unique personalities and dialogues. They can be fully customized, and the game utilizes a new skill system that allows players to re-spec on the fly. There are a dozen zombie designs and types, each with their own mutations and attacks.

Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition (PS4) is up for preorder on Amazon ($69.99) https://t.co/tPNfDAfh8c #ad

Dated Feb 3, 2023. This is a brand new listing on Amazon and not the one that&#39;s been there for like 84 years pic.twitter.com/l2PNjoHOpH

&mdash; Wario64 (@Wario64) August 18, 2022

The Day One Edition of Dead Island 2 includes the Memories of Banoi Pack, which contains the Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball bat, a Balanced Weapon Perk, and a Personal Space skill card.

Dead Island 2 has been under development for almost a decade, with previews for the game having come out all the way back in 2014. The game’s original developer, Sumo Digital, was replaced by Dambuster Studios in 2019. During the Summer Game Fest Kickoff stream back in June, a trailer for Goat Simulator 3 debuted in the same style as the first Dead Island‘s reveal trailer, leading the audience to think Dead Island 2 was finally coming.

However, that was a bait and switch. Not this time, though, as it looks like this sequel is a reality. Though an official announcement hasn’t been made, the leak does come ahead of next week’s big Gamescom Opening Night Live stream.

