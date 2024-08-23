All transformations in Black Myth: Wukong, ranked

One of the major mechanics that sets Black Myth: Wukong apart from other soulslikes or action RPGs is its transformation system. Heavily inspired by the source material, in which Sun Wukong is a master shape-shifter, the Destined One in this game is also able to take on many forms. Unlike that story, though, you only have a few transformations to pick from, but they are incredibly powerful. Not only do they give you new moves and abilities in a fight, but they also have their own health bar. That means a tactical transformation during a boss fight can be your golden ticket to success. Still, not all of your transformations are created equal. Based on our experience, we’ve ranked all possible transformations from worst to best.

Azure Dust

At the bottom of our list is the transformation that turns you into a big stone-headed beast and is called Azure Dust. The only inherent buff this transformation gives you is immunity to all status ailments, but those are such a rare threat that there’s little reason to need to dedicate an entire transformation to avoid them.

When you actually use it in combat, you’re going to be frustrated with its slow movement and attack speed. Its primary attack is a three-hit combo with your big head that can do decent damage if you land the entire string, but almost no enemy stands still long enough to pull it off. Your charge attack doesn’t have a lot of utility against bosses, but the Rockfall spell isn’t bad. It allows you to leap into the air and slam down to deal area of effect damage. If timed right, it can be a good way to avoid a hit and hit back with your own.

Red Tides

The first transformation you get is OK, but rather basic compared to most that come later. You could probably guess based on this form’s burning blades, but this transformation’s quirk is that it can inflict burning on enemies. While that sounds powerful when you notice how burn can rip through your own health bar, it isn’t that impressive on the other foot.

Red Tides has a small move list of just a close-range combo and dashing attack. You will want to dash in and get your combos going to get that burn status on as fast as possible with this form, but even if you can manage it, there are usually better choices.

Violet Hail

We imagine there are some people who could make Violet Hail work wonders, but it’s probably too risky for most people to find useful. This form is all about poison, but also gambling with your own HP in exchange for damage.

Your normal attacks will build up poison, but your heavy will hurt you as you put larvae on your sword that you can transfer onto an enemy. If you do, you can then detonate them for damage and leave a little cloud you can touch to recover your HP. It’s a heavily risk/reward form that is tough to make work. On the other hand, if you have the time to master it, it might end up being the best for you.

Umbral Abyss

Umbral Abyss is essentially the frost version of Red Tides, but with a better move set. All your attacks will build up frost, which has more utility than burn, plus more range and mobility.

You have a standard attack that builds up your focus with good range on your sword slashes, plus a heavy that is very slow, but with a big damage payoff if you can get it to land. Your first of two spells buffs all your attacks and improves your dodge by turning you into a cloud. The other is similar to a stinger move where you lunge at your opponent from range to close the gap with an attack.

Hoarfrost

This is an odd-looking transformation, which is saying something, but gets so high on our list for its ranged options that none of the others have. This is another frost-type, and that’s just icing on the cake.

You have two basic attacks that slash enemies with your tentacles at a good range and build up your focus just like most other transformations. Your spell creates a large frozen area that serves two purposes. First, any enemy in it takes frost damage, which is always nice, but the second is that it also changes how your basic attacks function.

Ebon Flow

If you love the pure combat of this game, Ebon Flow lets you really feel like a martial arts master. Equipped with a massive sword, this transformation doesn’t bother with any elemental traits or resistances and is all about aggression.

Your main attack is slower than most, but you can usually tank through a hit or two without getting knocked out of the animation and end up dealing way more damage than you take. The heavy needs to be used carefully because of its long charge-up, so wait for a stagger or moment when you know the enemy will be still to use this. Unlike any other form, you also get a block button here that builds focus and that you can then use to go into the Windwalker form. This upgrades your dodge, plus extends how far you can home in with your regular attacks.

Azure Dome

There’s no competition in our eyes; Azure Dome is the most powerful transformation in the game. You are immune to two of the four banes, shock and poison, plus you absorb frost and scorch to get even stronger.

You trade your normal staff moves for punches and leaping attacks, but this is the only form that lets you keep your spells. If the base moves and immunities weren’t already good enough, access to spells alone makes this transformation borderline overpowered.