The Spyro Reignited Trilogy compilation isn’t releasing until next week, but the purple dragon seems to have one fan who is particularly excited to play it. Rapper Snoop Dogg showed such great interest in the remastered games that Spyro himself set out on a journey to deliver him the game in person.

Following a tweet in late October in which Snoop Dogg expressed his excitement for the game, calling Spyro his “lil neffew,” the Spyro Twitter account posted that he was embarking on a cross-country road trip to bring Snoop Dogg a copy of the game.

The account then began using the hashtag “SpyroToSnoop,” and posted videos of a giant fire-breathing Spyro vehicle that is apparently making the long journey.

Swung by the Stone Hill Castle to grab the new Spyro Reignited Trilogy game coming 11.13. On my way to @SnoopDogg now, but his crib got nothing on my castle ???? ???????? #SpyroToSnoop #SpyroDrone pic.twitter.com/OeXfx4dqXo — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) October 30, 2018

Yes, that is an actual flying drone making the trip, rather than a wheeled float of the type created for a Thanksgiving celebration. Spyro the Dragon means business, and though it seems a little terrifying to have him soaring through the air and breathing fire, it certainly fits his character.

We’re also pretty sure that Snoop Dogg can make use of that fire ability … for baking with his pal Martha Stewart, of course.

Spyro has been sharing quite a bit of information on his adventure thus far. Just a few days ago, he had nacho chips for a snack and ended up vomiting onto an interstate highway.

Later, Spyro posted a video of someone receiving a tattoo of his face. That’s dedication to a character that has been around for decades, and with the pristine overhaul Toys for Bob gave the original trilogy, it’s as good a time as ever to get a Spyro tattoo.

Rather than simply increase resolution or improve textures, the developers of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy gave the games a massive overhaul to the point of looking like current-generation titles. Voice actor Tom Kenny — who played the title character in the second and third games and is best known as Spongebob Squarepants — will voice Spyro in all three games, as well.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is out on November 13 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It is not currently planned for PC or Nintendo Switch.