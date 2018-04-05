Our favorite purple dragon returns in ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ September 21

Share

We’ve heard rumors of everyone’s favorite purple dragon making his triumphant return to current-generation systems over the last few weeks, but Activision has finally made it official: the Spyro Reignited Trilogy returns us to the original three games with a shiny new coat of paint, and we can’t wait to take flight again.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy includes the original Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon for $40. The games were originally available on the PlayStation, but in addition to the PlayStation 4, you’ll also be able to pick up the new collection on Xbox One.

The Reignited Trilogy is being developed by Toys for Bob, best known for its work on the Skylanders games, which started as spin-offs to the Spyro series. In addition to better-looking lighting and environments, the games will have “re-created cinematics” as well as new controls, including full analog stick support. The games’ soundtracks have also been “re-imagined,” and Spyro voice actor Tom Kenny will also return. You might know Kenny better as the voice of Spongebob Squarepants.

The new versions of the games will make use of auto-saves and better fast-travel options, as well, in order to make it more comfortable for a modern player.

As you can see in the trailer posted above, the difference between the original PlayStation version and the Reignited Trilogy is nothing short of breathtaking. Spyro doesn’t lose his cuteness, but he gains a little bit of ferocity and sleekness made possible by the newer hardware.

As an extra bonus, owners of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy can view the trailer by entering a variant of the famous “Konami code” while playing Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. The two franchises have been linked in the past, with the release of Crash Bandicoot Purple and Spyro Orange on the Game Boy Advance.

There have been several Spyro games released after the original PlayStation trilogy, though some of them added mechanics from other genres. The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning, for instance, focuses more on combat and functions as an origin story. It lacked much of the charm that made the first games so beloved, however. The Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be available on September 21 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Unfortunately, the little fellow will be skipping out on the Switch.