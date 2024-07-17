Is an Xbox controller with a butt on the back actually comfortable to use? Somebody is about to find out. Xbox announced a limited edition controller on Wednesday that promotes the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie. It’s designed to look like Deadpool’s backside, complete with a “perfectly rounded tush,” according to a post on Xbox Wire.

The accessory is very over the top. The front looks like a mostly regular red Xbox controller with a unique, ridged surface. The two handles, which resemble Deadpool’s legs, have straps on them, and if you turn it around, you’ll be treated to a pair of prominent buns.

Recommended Videos

We have a lot of questions. Would a controller with a 3D butt on the back be usable? You’ll have to rest your fingers back there, so would the cheeks get in the way? Or would it be more comfortable since there’s a divot in the center? Will the controller appear in the movie?

As with many of these special edition controllers and custom consoles, they’re only available via an Xbox sweepstakes — specifically, the “Xbox Cheeky Controller Sweepstakes.” All you have to do is be over the age of 18, follow Xbox on X (formerly Twitter), and repost the sweepstakes post. You can enter from July 17-August 11.

Fans can also win a Deadpool-inspired custom Xbox Series X console. It has Deadpool’s two katanas on the back, and the front features a closeup of his crotch area, which is quite on brand.

Plus, people who purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 on July 22 have a chance to win an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool controller holder. It’s designed to feature the Merc with a Mouth’s upper body this time.