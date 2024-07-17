 Skip to main content
This new Xbox Deadpool butt controller raises a lot of questions

By
A closeup of the Deadpool butt controller. It's red and the back looks like Deadpool's butt cheeks. The text on the image says "Designed by Deadpool xoxo"
Xbox

Is an Xbox controller with a butt on the back actually comfortable to use? Somebody is about to find out. Xbox announced a limited edition controller on Wednesday that promotes the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie. It’s designed to look like Deadpool’s backside, complete with a “perfectly rounded tush,” according to a post on Xbox Wire.

The accessory is very over the top. The front looks like a mostly regular red Xbox controller with a unique, ridged surface. The two handles, which resemble Deadpool’s legs, have straps on them, and if you turn it around, you’ll be treated to a pair of prominent buns.

We have a lot of questions. Would a controller with a 3D butt on the back be usable? You’ll have to rest your fingers back there, so would the cheeks get in the way? Or would it be more comfortable since there’s a divot in the center? Will the controller appear in the movie?

Two red Xbox controllers. The bottom one is turned around and has what looks like Deadpool's butt.
Xbox

As with many of these special edition controllers and custom consoles, they’re only available via an Xbox sweepstakes — specifically, the “Xbox Cheeky Controller Sweepstakes.” All you have to do is be over the age of 18, follow Xbox on X (formerly Twitter), and repost the sweepstakes post. You can enter from July 17-August 11.

Fans can also win a Deadpool-inspired custom Xbox Series X console. It has Deadpool’s two katanas on the back, and the front features a closeup of his crotch area, which is quite on brand.

Plus, people who purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 on July 22 have a chance to win an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool controller holder. It’s designed to feature the Merc with a Mouth’s upper body this time.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Xbox Series X tips and tricks: how to set up your new console
Xbox Series X on a table.

There's no better feeling than booting up a new console and experiencing all the cool features and options available to you. On the flip side, some of the best parts of a console like the Xbox Series X are not automatically presented to you. You could just accept the system as it is and get used to it, but why ignore all the customization options and enhancements you could be enjoying with just a few tweaks?

We get that navigating a console's systems, especially if you're new to the ecosystem, can feel backwards and unintuitive to say the least. Rather than try and dig through layers of menus on your own, we've compiled a list of the best tips and tricks you should know about to get the most enjoyment out of your new Xbox Series X console.

Read more
You can now customize your Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with Design Lab
A customized Xbox Elite Series 2 controller made in Design Lab.

Microsoft added the ability for people to design their own Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in the Xbox Design Lab. Starting today, you can customize and order this kind of controller on Xbox Design Lab's website. 
Customize Elite with Xbox Design Lab
Colloquially referred to as the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, this enhanced gamepad first released in 2019. Unlike the standard Xbox One or Xbox Series X controllers, the Elite Series 2 features adjustable-tension thumbsticks and shorter hair-trigger locks on the trigger buttons in addition to interchangeable thumbstick toppers, paddles, and d-pads. Meanwhile, the Xbox Design Lab first launched in 2016 and gives people a way to design and order Xbox controllers with customized colors and engravings. 
While there was already a bit of customization with the Elite Series 2's buttons, players can now go to Xbox Design Lab and personalize the colors of the body, back case, d-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, thumbstick base and ring, and buttons. You can even adjust the hue of the Xbox button on your controller with the Xbox Accessories App once it's in your hands. You can get the controller itself for just $150, but if you want all of the interchangeable accessories, the price jumps up to $210.
This announcement comes on the same day as the release date reveal for Sony's DualSense Edge, a customizable PS5 controller. It will cost $200 when it launches on January 26, 2023, though people will have to pay an extra $20 if they want to get replaceable stick modules. Whether you play on Xbox or PlayStation, you certainly don't have a lack of options when it comes to customizable controllers. 

Read more
New Xbox service lets players submit accessibility feedback to developers
A Samsung TV shows the Xbox Game Pass app that comes in the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Xbox hosted its second annual Xbox Accessibility Showcase this morning as part of its month-long celebration of the Disability community, showcasing personal stories from gamers and announcing brand new features coming to their console and future titles. The updates include the introduction of a new service that lets players with disabilities submit feedback to developers.

Xbox has been a leader in inclusive gaming for years. It developed an adaptive controller to allow those with physical impairments a customizable way to play games, partnered with Special Olympics to host the yearly Gaming for Inclusion Esports event, and has implemented tons of accessibility features into its systems and first-party titles.

Read more