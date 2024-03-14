Star Wars Outlaws will support DLSS 3 when it launches this year

Nvidia revealed in a blog post that Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws will be on GeForce Now and use some of its proprietary technology when it launches sometime this year.

Specifically, Star Wars Outlaws will support DLSS 3 and RTX Direct Illumination to improve the game’s visuals with ray traced global illumination lighting and effects. The announcement of these visual enhancements for PC and GeForce Now players is the first official update we’ve gotten on Star Wars Outlaws in a while. Ubisoft unveiled the game at the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023, and it left a strong impression. The game will follow Kay Vess, a new character and smuggler trying to survive in a galaxy still dominated by the Empire during the time period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi’s events.

Ubisoft has not said a lot about the game since showing gameplay at its own June 2023 Ubisoft Forward livestream. Though that’s a bit worrying, this Nvidia blog post reiterates that Star Wars Outlaws is still slated to “launch later this year,” echoing a post from Disney earlier in the year that Ubisoft downplayed the accuracy of. If it truly is still coming this year, the wait to learn more about the game won’t be too much longer. Currently, Star Wars Outlaws is confirmed for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and has a vague 2024 release window.

Alongside this Star Wars Outlaws announcement, Nvidia also revealed in the blog post that Balatro, Dues Ex: Mankind Divided, Hellbreach: Vegas, Outcast – A New Beginning, Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, Space Engineers, Star Ocean The Second Story R and its demo, and Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun will all gain GeForce Now support this week.

