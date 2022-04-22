Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: All cheat codes

Cheat codes used to be some of the most fun things to play around with in games. These were usually fun little changes that broke the rules of the game for some fun, such as new character skins, adding weird sound effects, changing character proportions, or more practical ones like giving the player infinite health or ammo. However, cheats have mostly fallen out of favor in the modern age of gaming. What used to be unlockable are now withheld as DLC or paid bonuses, or outright ignored completely, with very few games still including them as fun discoveries or bonuses to play within the game itself.

Lego games are unique for a lot of reasons, but their old-school feel and design fit right in with games from past generations. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the newest and biggest Lego game to date, took a lot longer to come out than initially thought, but all that extra time paid off in terms of the sheer amount of content packed into this single game. But best of all, it doesn’t hold back on giving players a bunch of cheat codes to enter to unlock even more fun content. Cheat codes are notoriously cryptic and nearly impossible to guess, so here’s a full list of all the cheats in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and what they unlock.

See more

How to enter cheat codes

Entering cheats usually requires either going to a dedicated menu, or entering a series of button prompts on a specific screen that isn’t communicated to the player. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, developers went with the former method and added a nice, clean way of entering codes.

To start entering cheat codes, pause the game and scroll right on the menu until you see the Enter Code option. Select this and you will be brought to a digital keyboard where you can put in a seven-digit cheat code. Once entered, whatever your code unlocked will automatically be available to use in Free Play.

Note that cheat codes are different from regular cheats, which are in the Extras menu. These cheats don’t require codes to unlock but are instead purchased using Datacards, a specific collectable item in The Skywalker Saga. We will also list those below, along with their unlock requirements since they are arguably more fun than what codes unlock.

All cheat codes and what they unlock

Cheat codes will unlock one of two things for each code in The Skywalker Saga: A new character (or at least new skin for a character) or a ship. Once a cheat code is accepted, that unlock is permanently available to you, so no need to enter it each time you boot up the game like the old days. Here’s a full list of them in alphabetical order based on what they unlock.

KH7P320 — Aayla Secura

XV4WND9 — Admiral Holdo

WOOKIEE — Chewbacca (Holiday Special)

C3PHOHO — C-3PO (Holiday Special)

SIDIOUS — Darth Sidious

WROSHYR — Darth Vader (Holiday Special)

OKV7TLR — Dengar

TIPYIPS — D-O (Holiday Special)

LIFEDAY — Gonk Droid (Holiday Special)

3FCPPVX — Grand Moff Tarkin

BAC1CKP — Mister Bones

WBFE4GO — Nute Gunray

KORDOKU — Poe Dameron (Holiday Special)

Z55T8CQ — Poggle The Lesser

GR2VBXF — Ratts Tyerell

ARVALA7 — Razor Crest (Mando’s ship)

SHUTTLE — Resistance I-TS Transport ship

VT1LFNH — Shaak Ti

T9LM1QF — Shmi Skywalker

SKYSAGA — Temmin Wexley

All regular cheats and how to unlock them

The purchasable cheat codes are more akin to the fun, wacky codes we loved back in the day, including the infamous big head mode! These all, once bought, can be toggled on and off in the menu, so don’t feel like you’re stuck playing with bread lightsabers once you unlock it. Here’s a full list of them, what they do, and how much they cost.

Studs x2 Studs collected are worth twice as much. This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses. 1,000,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Studs x4 Studs collected are worth four times as much. This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses. 2,000,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Studs x6 Studs collected are worth six times as much. This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses. 8,000,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Studs x8 Studs collected are worth eight times as much. This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses. 48,000,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Studs x10 Studs collected are worth 10 times as much. This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses. 384,000,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Super GNK Droid Adds a golden GNK droid to the party. Super GNK is invincible, moves very quickly… and has a mustache. 1,000,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Porg Companion A porg companion will aid you in battle, occasionally sending enemies into a frenzy with a piercing scream. 500,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Baguette Lightsabers Turns all Lightsabers into freshly baked baguettes. Devastating AND delicious! 250,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Galaxy Rave Turns Galaxy Free Play into a fun disco for all to enjoy! Be aware, while the Galaxy Rave is active there is a chance that characters in game will be too busy grooving to your actions in game! 500,000,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Television Mode Adds an old-timey screen effect to the game. This can’t be activated at the same time as Retro Mode. 250,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Hologram Mode Gives playable characters and ships a hologram look! 500,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Retro Mode Adds a retro-style screen effect to the game. This can’t be activated at the same time as Television Mode. 250,000 Studs

x1 Datacard GNK Civilians Replaces all civilians with GNK droids. 1,000,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Mumble Mode Replaces all voices with mumbles for the classic Lego Star Wars experience! Free! Comedy Weapons Blaster and other ranged weapons are replaced with silly items. Don’t worry, they still work normally! 250,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Rainbow Effects Certain attack effects are replaced with sparkly rainbow versions. 250,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Cantina Music The infamous earworm from Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes, as heard in Chalmun’s Cantina in Mos Eisley, will play on a loop. 250,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Big Head Mode Gives playable characters giant heads! Note that certain characters are immune to this effect. 500,000 Studs

x1 Datacard Pew Pew Projectile sound effects from ranged weapons (such as blasters) are replaced with mouth-made versions. 500,000 Studs

x1 Datacards Universal Translator Allows any playable character to understand any language. Give that trusty protocol droid a well-earned break! 500,000 Studs

x1 Datacard

Editors' Recommendations