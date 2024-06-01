 Skip to main content
What’s new in June 2024: 7 upcoming games to keep an eye on

Luigi with the Poltergust 5000.
Nintendo

Every June, video game announcements typically take precedence over new releases. That said, there’s still plenty to look forward to this month, especially when it comes to new releases that build upon already existing games. Both Elden Ring and Destiny 2 are getting expansions, while Shin Megami Tensei V, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, and Monster Hunter Stories are all getting a new leases on life.

While some surprise launches at this month’s showcases will surely beef up June’s game release calendar, I’ve highlighted some of the games that you should be keeping on your radar when you’re able to divert your attention away from all the new reveals. You can also check out Digital Trends’ lists of upcoming games for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars Hunters (June 4)

Two characters wilding lightsabers clash in Star Wars: Hunters.
Zynga

Recommended if you like: Overwatch 2

For fans of multiplayer games or Star Wars, the most compelling June game launch will be Star Wars Hunters. It’s a squad-based PvP hero shooter for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch that sees an eclectic cast of Star Wars characters face off in various competitions on an Arena planet called Vespaara. At release, it will support four different game modes: Squad Brawl, Dynamic Control, Power Control, and Trophy Chase. There aren’t that many hero shooters on Nintendo Switch, so if you can get over the game’s microtransactions and mobile roots, then you could have a good time.

Star Wars Hunters launches for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch on June 4.

Monster Hunter Stories (June 14)

A monster in Monster Hunter Stories.
Capcom

Recommended if you like: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Few games can give Pokémon a run for its money, but Monster Hunter Stories does. You might be more familiar with the sequel that launched on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2024, but the original Monster Hunter Stories, which came out for 3DS in the U.S. in 2017, is getting remastered. The monster-collecting RPG’s visuals have been spruced up for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS4, and the whole game is now fully voice-acted. It’s quite different than something like Monster Hunter Wilds, but it should appeal to you if you’re a Pokémon fan.

Monster Hunter Stories launches for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on June 14

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (June 14)

The protagonist runs through an open world in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance.
Atlus

Recommended if you like: Persona 5 Royal

In the style of Persona 5 Royal, 2021’s Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is an enhanced complete addition of the demon-collecting RPG. It adds a new campaign route called Canon of Vengeance that adds a lot of new content in the back half of the game, new characters and demons, and some smaller quality-of-life improvements. Unfortunately, there is no upgrade path for those who own the original Shin Megami Tensei V, so you will have to pick the game up again if you want to see what’s new

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on June 14.

Still Wakes the Deep (June 18)

A twisted oil rig in Still Wakes the Deep.
Secret Mode

Recommended if you like: Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs

If you’re a fan of horror games, then Still Wakes the Deep is the game to watch this June. It’s the latest game from The Chinese Room, the studio that worked on games like Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture. It’s shaping up to be a tense first-person horror game set on an oil rig off the Scottish coast. I got a more in-depth look at this game over a month ago and came away impressed, so I’m excited to check out the full thing. For those who get scared easily, it will have a less frightening story mode.

Still Wakes the Deep will be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on June 18. It will also be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass game catalog from day one.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (June 21)

Shadow of erdtree
Bandai Namco Entertainment

Recommended if you like: Elden Ring, obviously

The long-awaited expansion for FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is almost here. In 2022, the latest Souls-style game by FromSoftware impressed as it applied the action combat of Dark Souls games into a large, freeing open-world reminiscent of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It was fantastic, and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion looks set to give us even more new areas to explore, bosses to fight, and complex lore to uncover. If you love Elden Ring, you need to pick up this expansion.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 21.

Until Then (June 25)

Two characters standing under an umbrella in Until Then.
Maximum Entertainment

Recommended if you like: A Space for the Unbound

At the last Steam Next Fest, the game that caught my attention the most was Until Then, the debut title from Polychroma Games. It’s a 2D narrative adventure game about a kid named Mark navigating high school, although it looks like the story will go off the rails and start getting a bit supernatural as Mark’s handle over reality starts getting shakier. Although the game is set in the Philippines, as someone who was in high school around the time this game is set (the early-to-mid 2010s), I found its demo captivating.

I can’t wait to try the full game when Until Then launches on PC and PS5 on June 25.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (June 27)

Gameplay from Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.
Nintendo

Recommended if you like: Luigi’s Mansion 3

Finally, we have another 3DS remaster. In this case, it’s Nintendo re-releasing Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD on Nintendo Switch. All the Luigi’s Mansion games are equally quirky and charming, although the second entry in particular stands out thanks to its smaller bite-sized missions fitting for a handheld like the 3DS. It will be nice to now have access to this game and its online multiplayer on a platform where the eShop and online play are still functional.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will be released for Nintendo Switch on June 27.

More new games in June 2024

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (June 3)
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape (June 4)
  • Blockbuster Inc. (June 6)
  • Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-sparked (June 11)
  • V Rising for PS5 (June 11)
  • #Blud (June 18)
  • Rusted Moss (June 20)
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble (June 25)
  • Tchia for Nintendo Switch (June 27)
  • Spy x Anya: Operation Memories (June 27)

